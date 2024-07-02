MediaZest PLC - Woking, England-based audio-visual technology company - Pretax loss narrows to GBP141,000 in the six months to March 31, from GBP260,000 a year prior. Revenue rises 11% to GBP1.2 million from GBP1.1 million. Cost of sales increase 3.7% to GBP472,000 from GBP455,000. MediaZest cites a "strong start" to the second half of its current financial year, noting several new orders from "a wide range of well-known brands." It adds that new business wins include installations in the Netherlands, Germany and France, which it expects to be delivered in the current second half.

Chair Lance O'Neill says: "Whilst the three markets in which the group primarily operates – retail, automotive and corporate – are seeing strong long term demand, the board remains mindful of macro-economic uncertainty but remains optimistic that current growth will continue. We continue to monitor and control the cost base carefully, whilst balancing the growth of the business and continuing to seek additional clients and projects. The board remains confident in MediaZest's ability to deliver year-on-year growth, alongside targeting a return to profitability, and continues to be positive about the group's future potential."

Current stock price: 0.066 pence each

12-month change: up 33%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.