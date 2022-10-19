Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Medibank Private Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPL   AU000000MPL3

MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED

(MPL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:34 2022-10-18 pm EDT
3.505 AUD   +0.14%
12:43aAustralia's No. 1 health insurer says hacker stole patient details
RE
10/19Medibank says customers' personal, medical data stolen
RE
10/19Medibank says customers' personal, medical data stolen
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

After telco hack, Australia faces a wave of data breaches

10/19/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk through the Central Business District (CBD) at dusk in Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A data breach at Australia's second-largest telco may have raised the country's profile as a hacking target, cybersecurity experts said on Thursday, as federal police began investigating a separate breach at the country's top health insurer.

Since Singapore Telecommunications Ltd-owned Optus disclosed last month the theft of about 10 million customer records, equivalent to 40% of the country's population, the country's biggest companies and government bodies have been on high alert for repeat attacks.

Already larger Optus rival Telstra Corp Ltd has disclosed a small breach of employee data, while No. 1 grocery chain Woolworths Group Ltd said an unidentified party gained unauthorised access to the customer database of a bargain website used by 2.2 million shoppers.

Health insurer Medibank Private Ltd, which provides coverage for one-sixth of Australians, said on Wednesday that a hacker group had tried to negotiate payment for stolen policy-holder data. The company added that it was treating the unnamed party's demands seriously and halted trading in its shares pending an investigation.

"When you do have a highly visible breach like Optus in Australia out there, hackers take notice of that and go 'maybe I'll have a go down there and see what I can get away with,'" said Jeremy Kirk, executive editor at Information Security Media Group, a cybersecurity specialist publication.

Cybersecurity Minister Clare O'Neil said the Australian Federal Police (AFP) had opened an investigation into the Medibank attack, adding that, while the authorities did not know what had been stolen, any theft of healthcare records exposed people to having damaging personal information published.

The AFP said it was investigating but had no further comment.

"What we have here is ... healthcare information and that just on its own being made public can cause immense harm to Australians and that's why we are so engaged with this," she told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The high-profile data breaches show the importance of multi-factor authentication - where a person uses a code sent to a separate device to log in - at every level of a company's network, said Sanjay Jha, chief scientist for the University of New South Wales Institute for Cybersecurity.

"Maybe for end users they have done it, but for internal servers they should have even more stringent control," Jha told Reuters by phone.

"You need continuous authentication so that people don't log in and leave it forever, and then attackers can compromise your system," he added.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Byron Kaye


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 0.14% 3.505 Delayed Quote.4.63%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.26% 5098.24 Real-time Quote.-18.30%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 0.00% 2.45 Delayed Quote.7.33%
TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED -0.77% 3.85 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -0.46% 33.31 Delayed Quote.-12.23%
All news about MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
12:43aAustralia's No. 1 health insurer says hacker stole patient details
RE
10/19Medibank says customers' personal, medical data stolen
RE
10/19Medibank says customers' personal, medical data stolen
RE
10/19After telco hack, Australia faces a wave of data breaches
RE
10/19Medibank Private Receives Messages Related to Recent Cyber Incident
MT
10/19Australia's Medibank says hackers claim to have customer data
RE
10/19Australia's Medibank says hacker group claims to have breached systems
RE
10/18Medibank Resumes Operations After Attempted Cyber Attack
MT
10/16Australia shares slump as miners, energy stocks drag
RE
10/16Australia's Medibank says normal operations resume after ransomware attack
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 645 M 4 799 M 4 799 M
Net income 2023 507 M 318 M 318 M
Net cash 2023 2 420 M 1 520 M 1 520 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 4,35%
Capitalization 9 660 M 6 065 M 6 065 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 291
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Medibank Private Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,51 AUD
Average target price 3,75 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Koczkar Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mark Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Group Strategy Officer
Michael Wilkins Chairman
John Goodall Group Executive-Technology & Operations
Carolyn Mei Ramsay Secretary & Group Executive-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED4.63%6 065
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY38.51%5 792
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE6.32%2 729
TRUPANION, INC.-60.30%2 266
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.85%2 025
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.-20.23%1 663