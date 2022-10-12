Australia's Medibank reports cyber incident, shares on trading halt

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australian health insurer Medibank
Private said on Thursday it will isolate and remove
access to some customer-facing systems as it detected unusual
activity on its network.
The company said it took "immediate steps to contain the
incident, and engaged specialised cybersecurity firms", adding
that there was no evidence that any sensitive data, including
customer data, had been accessed at this stage.
The incident follows a breach late last month at Optus,
Australia's second-largest telecoms provider, which compromised
data of up to 10 million customers and triggered an overhaul of
consumer privacy rules to facilitate targeted data sharing
between telecommunication firms and banks.
Medibank said on Thursday the isolation of several
customer-facing systems would reduce the likelihood of damage to
systems or data loss.
"As a result our AHM (Australian Health Management) and
international student policy management systems have been taken
offline. We expect these systems to be offline for most of the
day," the health insurer said in a statement.
The company, however, said its health services continue to
be available to its customers, which "includes their ability to
access their health providers, as we work through this
incident."
Medibank shares had entered a trading halt pending the
announcement of the cyber incident, and the health insurer
confirmed it would remain closed for trading as it investigates
the incident.
(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu and Uttaresh.V)