Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Medibank Private Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPL   AU000000MPL3

MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED

(MPL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:04 2023-02-07 am EST
3.030 AUD   +2.02%
03:25aAustralia's Medibank slapped with class action over cyber incident
RE
12:28aMedibank Private Defers Premium Increase by Two Months
MT
01/24Medibank Private : Calvary-Medibank Joint Venture appoints Executive Medical Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Medibank slapped with class action over cyber incident

02/07/2023 | 03:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd is pictured among guests at the company's listing ceremony at the Australian Stock Exchange in Sydney

(Reuters) - Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd said on Tuesday a class action suit had been filed against it over last year's cybercrime incident that compromised personal information of 10 million current and former customers.

The proceedings were filed in an Australian court by law firm Baker & McKenzie, representing current and former Medibank customers affected by the incident. The class action alleges breach of contract and contraventions of Australian consumer law.

Medibank said it would defend its position.

In October, the insurer said its systems had been accessed by a hacker, and personal data of current and former customers had been accessed. Personal information, including medical records, was later released onto a dark web forum.

Omni Bridgeway, a firm engaged in arbitration financing, said it was funding the suit on a "no win, no pay" basis, and at no cost to those filing the class action.

Baker & McKenzie did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 2.02% 3.03 Delayed Quote.0.68%
OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED -2.38% 3.69 Delayed Quote.4.42%
All news about MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
03:25aAustralia's Medibank slapped with class action over cyber incident
RE
12:28aMedibank Private Defers Premium Increase by Two Months
MT
01/24Medibank Private : Calvary-Medibank Joint Venture appoints Executive Medical Director
PU
2022Medibank Private Establishes COVID-19 Give Back Program; Shares Rise 3%
MT
2022Australia Inc roiled by raft of cyberattacks this year
RE
2022TPG Telecom joins list of hacked Australian companies, shares slide
RE
2022Medibank Private : Letter to our customers
PU
2022Medibank Private : A letter to our customers
PU
2022Hackers dump more customer data from Australian insurer Medibank
RE
2022With Great Data Comes Great Responsi : How government agencies can mitigate data breach ri..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 516 M 5 165 M 5 165 M
Net income 2023 461 M 317 M 317 M
Net cash 2023 576 M 396 M 396 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 4,84%
Capitalization 8 186 M 5 625 M 5 625 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 291
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Medibank Private Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,97 AUD
Average target price 3,35 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Koczkar Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mark Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Group Strategy Officer
Michael Wilkins Chairman
John Goodall Group Executive-Technology & Operations
Carolyn Mei Ramsay Secretary & Group Executive-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED0.68%5 625
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY11.27%6 372
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE11.18%2 982
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED1.42%2 605
TRUPANION, INC.25.98%2 448
SUL AMERGDS0.00%1 718