Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Medibank Private Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPL   AU000000MPL3

MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED

(MPL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:27 2023-03-17 am EDT
3.280 AUD   +0.61%
04:47aMedibank Private : Aurora Healthcare and Medibank partner to boost access to mental health care and support
PU
03/15Australia Inc roiled by raft of cyberattacks since late 2022
RE
03/15Latitude Group fears 328,000 customer IDs stolen post 'malicious' cyber attack
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medibank Private : Aurora Healthcare and Medibank partner to boost access to mental health care and support

03/18/2023 | 04:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A new joint venture between leading specialty mental health provider Aurora Healthcare and health company Medibank will deliver an innovative integrated mental health model that extends hospital care to incorporate additional support services in home and community settings.

Aimed at providing greater access, choice and flexibility to mental health services, the 50/50 joint venture, known as iMH, will initially invest $31 million into three hospitals delivering a combined 153 new mental health beds and comprehensive out-of-hospital support.

The partnership will draw on Aurora Healthcare's established mental health expertise and the combined experience of both Aurora Healthcare and Medibank's Amplar Health business in introducing innovative models of care across Australia.

The model will focus on providing flexible care pathways including a range of out-of-hospital services such as in-home care, telehealth and care coordination. The iMH hospitals will look to offer these services with no additional costs for patients with eligible private health insurance, apart from any excess or co-payment that would normally apply. These services are typically not included under a traditional psychiatric model of care in the private system.

Aurora Healthcare will contribute two hospitals in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory to iMH, with its Hirondelle Private Hospital in Chatswood to be converted into a 45-bed mental health facility, while Deakin Private Hospital in Canberra will feature 52 beds, including the city's first dedicated youth private mental health beds.

The joint venture will invest in a new specially designed 56-bed mental health facility to be built in Alexandria, New South Wales.

Joanne Levin will lead iMH as Chief Executive Officer. A senior executive with the Aurora Healthcare business, she brings to the role extensive commercial and clinical acumen, significant experience in hospital operations and clinical governance, and a strong track record in mental health service development.

Aurora Healthcare (Australia) Chief Executive Officer, Julia Strickland-Bellamy, welcomed the appointment and iMH's focus on service innovation, flexibility and accessibility in order to meet the growing demand for private mental health services.

"The model will address the clear unmet demand in the community. In our network alone, the wait list for outpatient psychiatry has been at around 6 months over the past 2 years. Providing people with treatment options beyond what has historically been solely hospital-centric care will help to support greater access, choice and flexibility," Ms Strickland-Bellamy said.

"A patient might access treatment at home or in the community following a hospital admission, or alternatively access these services if a hospital admission is not required in the first instance.

"It's ultimately about the most appropriate treatment pathway for each individual patient, regardless of their private health insurer. All decisions about their suitability for the model will be made by the patient alongside their doctor and the hospital's clinical team," she said.

Medibank Group Executive and CEO of Amplar Health Dr Andrew Wilson, who is also a practising psychiatrist, said the model is designed to support a patient's longer-term recovery while providing them with the choice of optimal care in the home and community setting.

"As the rate of Australians reporting high levels of psychological distress continues to grow, integrating inpatient and out-of-hospital care helps patients access support when and where they need it," Dr Wilson said.

"It shouldn't have to be one or the other. Many patients would benefit from the iMH model, which is designed around their individual needs and circumstances under the direction of their treating psychiatrist," he said.

The joint venture's acquisition of Deakin Private Hospital and Hirondelle Private hospital have been completed, with the investment in the new greenfield facility in Alexandria to follow. Deakin Private Hospital will open in the coming months while Hirondelle Private Hospital is expected to open to patients later this year. The new facility in Alexandria will be operational after planning and construction.

Deakin Private Hospital (artist's impression)

About Aurora Healthcare

Aurora Healthcare is a dedicated and focused specialty healthcare group that specialises in mental health, rehabilitation, community care, oncology and cardiology. Committed to delivering premium health services and clinical excellence, Aurora Healthcare's Australian portfolio comprises 16 private hospitals and community services in Australia's major cities and key regional areas. With 1,000 mental health beds, 500 rehabilitation/medical beds and a range of outpatient and day programs, Aurora Healthcare is one of the largest private providers in Australia's mental health and rehabilitation sectors.

About Medibank and Amplar Health

Medibank Group is a health company working to create Better Health for Better Lives by delivering the best health and wellbeing for Australia. Amplar Health (previously Medibank Health Solutions) is part of Medibank Group. Amplar Health is co-creating health services with government, businesses and not-for-profits. By making health more personal, Amplar Health is committed to the sustainability of Australia's health system and supporting Medibank's 2030 Vision to deliver the best health and wellbeing for Australia.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Medibank Private Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 08:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
04:47aMedibank Private : Aurora Healthcare and Medibank partner to boost access to mental health..
PU
03/15Australia Inc roiled by raft of cyberattacks since late 2022
RE
03/15Latitude Group fears 328,000 customer IDs stolen post 'malicious' cyber attack
RE
03/07Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Indonesian arm hit by cyber attack
RE
03/07Australia demands Russia crack down on cyber criminals
RE
02/26Australia plans to reform cyber security rules, set up agency
RE
02/23Signals of Further US Fed Rate Hikes Send Australian Shares to Third Day of Losses
MT
02/23Australia's Medibank posts profit, policyholder growth; shares jump
RE
02/23Medibank Private Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/22Australia's Medibank profit beats view as foreign students, workers return
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 569 M 5 068 M 5 068 M
Net income 2023 481 M 322 M 322 M
Net cash 2023 2 829 M 1 894 M 1 894 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 4,37%
Capitalization 9 040 M 6 053 M 6 053 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 3 291
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Medibank Private Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,28 AUD
Average target price 3,54 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Koczkar Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mark Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Group Strategy Officer
Michael Wilkins Chairman
John Goodall Group Executive-Technology & Operations
Carolyn Mei Ramsay Secretary & Group Executive-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED11.19%6 053
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY4.87%5 999
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE22.61%3 284
TRUPANION, INC.16.43%2 270
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.10%2 226
SUL AMERGDS0.00%1 727