Medibank Private Limited announced changes to its executive leadership team. Felicia Trewin will be appointed Group Lead - Data & Technology and Robert Read will be appointed Group Lead - Amplar Health. The latter follows Dr. Andrew Wilson's decision to step back from the executive leadership team and take on the role of Group Chief Medical Officer in a part time capacity.

As Group Lead - Data & Technology, Felicia will have a dedicated focus on technology, security, data management and core platforms. Felicia has been Chief Technology Officer at AMP since March 2022. She has more than 25 years of experience in technology including having been the CIO at AustralianSuper, and having previously worked at ANZ, Deloitte, Microsoft and Accenture. Felicia will begin in the role in early 2024 with Kylie Williamson continuing to act in the role until that time.

As Group Lead - Amplar Health, Rob will be responsible for Medibank's growing role as a health services provider. This includes responsibility for the health services deliver on behalf of PHI business and external customers in the private and public sector, including telehealth, in-home care, and healthcare investments. Rob joined Medibank in June 2022 as Amplar Health Chief Commercial Officer.

In this role he has been responsible for evolving the health services strategy including focus on virtual health and growing prevention services. Prior to that, Rob was CEO and MD at MedAdvisor Ltd. and has also held senior roles at GSK PLC and as an investor in both venture capital and private equity. Rob will begin in the role on 13 November 2023 with a transition period with Andrew.

As Group Chief Medical Officer, Andrew will be responsible for clinical oversight across the business as look to support the triple aim of health: better outcomes, better affordability and better experiences. Andrew has 25 years of experience in the health system and remains a practising clinician and lecturer. Andrew will continue to represent Medibank on a number of investment Boards.

Andrew will transition to the role of Group Chief Medical Officer and will carry out the role on a part time basis. Andrew will report to CEO David Koczkar in his new role. As a result of these changes, the executive leadership team will comprise: Chief Executive Officer, David Koczkar Group Lead - People, Spaces & Sustainability, Kylie Bishop Group Lead - Digital & Ventures, Rob Deeming Group Lead - Chief Customer Officer, Milosh Milisavljevic Group Lead - Trust, Legal & Compliance, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, Mei Ramsay Group Lead - Amplar Health, Robert Read Group Lead - Chief Financial Officer & Group Strategy, Mark Rogers Group Lead - Policy, Advocacy & Reputation, Meaghan Telford Group Lead - Data & Technology, Felicia Trewin.