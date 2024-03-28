More than 5,000 Medibank customers have gone through Medibank's No Gap program, which has saved customers more than $2.5 million in out-of-pocket fees.

The No Gap program, which launched in 2019, ensures customers are not charged any out-of-pocket costs for any of the specialist services at participating hospitals for knee or hip joint replacements, endoscopies, ACL surgery, general surgery and mental health, providing customers with more transparency when it comes to surgery fees.

Medibank Group Executive Milosh Milisavljevic said the program provides customers with affordable surgery.

At Medibank, we aim to make health care affordable for our customers. With current cost of living pressures we know every dollar counts, which is why this program is proving to be so popular with more than 5,000 customers choosing to go through it.

"It provides our customers with greater choice and control when it comes to how and where they access healthcare and what it will cost. For example, our customers are saving on average $1,600 by not paying out-of-pocket fees for joint surgery, but in some cases it is significantly more.

"It also helps minimise the time a patient spends in hospital, where clinically appropriate, by giving them the option to have rehabilitation in the comfort of their own home.

"Another benefit is that customers don't have to worry about long surgery waitlists. Almost one third of public patients are waiting more than 12 months for joint replacement, which is a long time to wait when you're in pain. Medibank customers can have their surgery soon after meeting with their surgeon."

Medibank has been growing its No Gap network, and now offers it at 34 private hospitals across the country (full list below), including many regional locations.

Medibank also recently launched new Silver and Gold products which include No Excess for No Gap procedures, which would provide further savings for customers, depending on their excess level.