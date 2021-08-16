Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Medibank Private Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPL   AU000000MPL3

MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED

(MPL)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Medibank Private : Northern Territory store to temporarily close due to COVID-19 outbreak

08/16/2021 | 03:42am EDT
In response to the Northern Territory Government's announcement of a three-day lockdown for the Greater Darwin and Katherine region we have temporarily closed our Casuarina store.

The retail store will be shut until at least 12PM Thursday 19 August, in line with Northern Territory Government restrictions.

Head of Retail Andrew Carlson said customers can still receive support, with team members from the Casuarina store moving to help customers via phone and digital channels, whilst working from home.

"Closing our store is critical in protecting the health and wellbeing of the Northern Territory community, our people and customers, against the spread of COVID-19," he said.

"We thank our customers and team members for their patience while we all do our bit to keep the community safe."

Customers needing support can find a range of resources at medibank.com.au, in their My Medibank app, or access support through web messaging or by calling 132 331.

Disclaimer

Medibank Private Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 07:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 131 M 5 231 M 5 231 M
Net income 2021 430 M 315 M 315 M
Net cash 2021 2 981 M 2 187 M 2 187 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 9 694 M 7 151 M 7 111 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 536
Free-Float 99,4%
