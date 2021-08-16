Medibank Private : Northern Territory store to temporarily close due to COVID-19 outbreak

In response to the Northern Territory Government's announcement of a three-day lockdown for the Greater Darwin and Katherine region we have temporarily closed our Casuarina store.

The retail store will be shut until at least 12PM Thursday 19 August, in line with Northern Territory Government restrictions.

Head of Retail Andrew Carlson said customers can still receive support, with team members from the Casuarina store moving to help customers via phone and digital channels, whilst working from home.

"Closing our store is critical in protecting the health and wellbeing of the Northern Territory community, our people and customers, against the spread of COVID-19," he said.

"We thank our customers and team members for their patience while we all do our bit to keep the community safe."

Customers needing support can find a range of resources at medibank.com.au, in their My Medibank app, or access support through web messaging or by calling 132 331.