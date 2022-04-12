Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Medibank Private Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPL   AU000000MPL3

MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED

(MPL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/12 02:10:11 am EDT
3.110 AUD   +0.32%
08:43aMEDIBANK PRIVATE : Youth mental health is the silent pandemic
PU
04/11MEDIBANK PRIVATE : Are the kids alright? It depends on who you ask
PU
04/06MEDIBANK PRIVATE : Demand expected to soar for flu vaccinations ahead of winter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medibank Private : Youth mental health is the silent pandemic

04/12/2022 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our kids are not as okay as we might think, and we need to listen.

With COVID-19 all certainty was removed for young people. And that uncertainty continues every day as they get back into school, uni and work, and even more so now with the war in Ukraine and, closer to home, the floods in New South Wales and Queensland.

Parents think young people are coping better than they are.

New research shows more than 1 in 2 16-to-24-year-olds surveyed felt depressed or down in the last year, but a whopping 70% of parents were unaware young people felt that way.

It also found that 2 in 3 young people felt unmotivated in the last year, but only 40% of parents believed their children felt like this.

How did we become so out of touch with how our kids are feeling? Is it because we ourselves have been trying to navigate a world of uncertainty, taking it day by day? Or because many parents have been barely keeping their heads above water trying to do a full-time job while home schooling in lockdown?

As a parent and as CEO of a health company that looks after the health and wellbeing needs of 3.7 million Australians, I'm worried, and you should be too.

Youth mental health is the silent pandemic.

Our claims data show the number of 10-to-29-year-olds being admitted to hospital for mental health related treatment is on the rise - up almost 10% nationally last year.

Mental health issues don't discriminate and can impact anyone. That's why talking about the importance of mental health and wellbeing is so important at home, at work and at school.

But there is hope for our kids.

It's our young people who are looking for ways to reverse the damage caused by the pandemic. More than 90% of young people surveyed are actively planning on improving their mental and physical health, while 1 in 10 are already addressing their mental health and wellbeing, for the first time in their lives.

Let's remember to check in with our kids. Ask them if they are okay. Listen to their worries and concerns. Make sure they feel safe to share what's actually going on for them.

Our kids are incredible, but they have been struggling - so let's not forget about them.

Disclaimer

Medibank Private Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 12:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
08:43aMEDIBANK PRIVATE : Youth mental health is the silent pandemic
PU
04/11MEDIBANK PRIVATE : Are the kids alright? It depends on who you ask
PU
04/06MEDIBANK PRIVATE : Demand expected to soar for flu vaccinations ahead of winter
PU
04/04MEDIBANK PRIVATE : Supporting older Australians at risk of malnutrition during a hospital ..
PU
03/28MEDIBANK PRIVATE : implements fifth Reconciliation Action Plan
PU
03/16MEDIBANK PRIVATE : alerts customers to 6 month deferral of premium increases, taking COVID..
PU
03/05MEDIBANK PRIVATE : Why mandating a return to the office is good for some but not for us
PU
03/01UBS Adjusts Medibank Private's Price Target to AU$3.25 From AU$3.5, Keeps at Neutral
MT
02/28MEDIBANK PRIVATE : Support for customers impacted by floods in south-east Queensland and n..
PU
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Medibank Private Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 253 M 5 384 M 5 384 M
Net income 2022 430 M 319 M 319 M
Net cash 2022 1 578 M 1 171 M 1 171 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 8 540 M 6 340 M 6 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 409
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Medibank Private Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,10 AUD
Average target price 3,47 AUD
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Koczkar Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mark Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Group Strategy Officer
Michael Wilkins Chairman
John Goodall Group Executive-Technology & Operations
Anna Bligh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED-7.46%6 340
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY31.96%5 527
TRUPANION, INC.-36.14%3 415
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.14.08%2 665
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE-5.81%2 433
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.99%2 196