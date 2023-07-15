Medibank is committed to walking alongside Australia's First Nations peoples, whose traditions, cultures, and connections to Country are an indelible part of our nation's past, and central to our shared future.

We have long supported self-determination for Australia's First peoples and we support a First Nations Voice to shape decisions that impact the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

In taking this position, we have heard from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees and other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders to Medibank and recognise the ongoing need to prioritise cultural safety as we build upon our reconciliation commitments and support for the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

Within Medibank, we have seen firsthand the immense value of structures, both within our business and across the health sector, that amplify the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Islander peoples.

Our vision is to achieve the best health and wellbeing for Australia. Integral to this vision is reconciliation and equity in health and wellbeing outcomes between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and other Australians. We believe the reforms within the Uluru Statement from the Heart would help to advance both.

As we continue to listen and learn from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals, communities and organisations, we encourage all Australians to do the same as we walk alongside First Nations Peoples toward a better future for all.