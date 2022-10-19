Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Medibank Private Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPL   AU000000MPL3

MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED

(MPL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:34 2022-10-18 pm EDT
3.505 AUD   +0.14%
12:43aAustralia's No. 1 health insurer says hacker stole patient details
RE
10/19Medibank says customers' personal, medical data stolen
RE
10/19Medibank says customers' personal, medical data stolen
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medibank says customers' personal, medical data stolen

10/19/2022 | 11:25pm EDT
(Reuters) - Australia's Medibank Private Ltd said on Thursday a criminal had proved it had the personal and medical information of 100 of the health insurer's customers, and the company warned that even more customers could be affected.

The criminal claims to have 200 gigabytes of data -- including customer names, contact details, Medicare and policy numbers and some claims data such as on diagnosis and procedures -- that Medibank said it believes, based on the proof, was from its systems.

The criminal also claims to have stolen other information, including data related to credit card security, which Medibank said it had not yet verified.

The update comes a day after the Melbourne-based company said a "hacker group" had been in contact to negotiate about customer data it claimed to have retrieved.

The Australian Federal Police is investigating the case, while Medibank is also working with cyber security firms, the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) and other government authorities.

The incident is the latest in a spate of cyber breaches reported by Australian companies recently, including one of the biggest cyber breach attacks faced by mobile operator Optus late last month.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 7 645 M 4 799 M 4 799 M
Net income 2023 507 M 318 M 318 M
Net cash 2023 2 420 M 1 520 M 1 520 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 4,35%
Capitalization 9 660 M 6 065 M 6 065 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 291
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Medibank Private Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,51 AUD
Average target price 3,75 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Koczkar Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mark Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Group Strategy Officer
Michael Wilkins Chairman
John Goodall Group Executive-Technology & Operations
Carolyn Mei Ramsay Secretary & Group Executive-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED4.63%6 065
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY38.51%5 792
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE6.32%2 729
TRUPANION, INC.-60.30%2 266
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.85%2 025
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.-20.23%1 663