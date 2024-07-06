Amplar Home Health, one of the country's largest in-home care providers, has announced the grand opening of its new headquarters in Adelaide. This purpose-built facility marks a significant milestone in Amplar Health's commitment to revolutionising the delivery of healthcare services in Australia. The Hon. Chris Picton, South Australian Minister for Health and Wellbeing officially opened the space at a ceremony this morning.

Situated in the heart of Adelaide but providing care to all Australians, the new headquarters serves as the central hub for Amplar's extensive network of nurses and allied health practitioners located around the country. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and innovative amenities, including real time dashboards, the facility is designed to optimise collaboration and efficiency to deliver timely at home patient care.

"At Amplar Home Health, we are dedicated to redefining the future of nursing and allied health," said Mike Hutton Squire, Hub Lead Health Operations, Amplar Health. "Our new headquarters embodies our vision of providing exceptional care to patients in the comfort of their own homes, while empowering our healthcare professionals with the tools and resources they need to deliver."

With approximately 1,000 at-home visits conducted daily by its team of skilled nurses and allied health practitioners, Amplar Home Health has geographical coverage to over 97% of the population through its own employees and large network of contracted providers.

"The new building is a visual reminder of the future of healthcare delivery. We are embracing advanced telehealth technologies, live digital mapping, wearable patient technology. In addition, we are in the process of selecting a hybrid vehicle to replace our existing petrol vehicle fleet to reduce our environmental impact."

"We believe that healthcare should be accessible, personalised, and patient-centered," added Kylie Mayo, Squad Lead Amplar Health. "Our headquarters represents a significant investment in advancing the capabilities of at-home healthcare, allowing us to meet the evolving needs of our patients and communities"

The opening of the new headquarters is testament to Amplar Home Health's ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence, and community health and comes after their recent announcement of the national roll out of locally managed teams. As the company continues to expand its reach and enhance its services, it remains dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families across Australia.

At the opening, Minister Picton said, "This is a great outcome for patients and the hospital system too." He added, "I get a lot of feedback from patients and it is overwhelmingly positive. They are relieved to be at home instead of hospital and that only happens because of the great team that has hundreds of nurses buzzing around Adelaide, it is a huge logistical effort and a credit to you all."