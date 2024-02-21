Medibank Private Limited is an Australia-based health company. The Company underwrites and distributes private health insurance policies under its two brands, Medibank and ahm. It has two segments. Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products, including hospital cover and ancillary cover, as stand-alone products or packaged products. Hospital cover provides members with health cover for hospital treatments, whereas ancillary cover provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical and physiotherapy. Medibank Health segment is engaged in a range of activities including contracting with government and corporate customers to provide health management and in-home care services, as well as providing a range of telehealth services in Australia. In addition, the Group distributes travel, life and pet insurance products on behalf of other insurers as part of a broader strategy to retain members and leverage its distribution network.

