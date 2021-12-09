Medibio : Application for quotation of securities - MEB
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MEDIBIO LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday December 10, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
MEB
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
5,989,625
10/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
MEDIBIO LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
58008130336
1.3
ASX issuer code
MEB
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
10/12/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
20-Oct-2021 16:06
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
MEB
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
MEB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
10/12/2021
use
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
5,989,625
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issue of Shares in lieu of Director Remuneration
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
56,250.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Issue of Shares in lieu of Director Remuneration as approved by the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 11 November 2021.
