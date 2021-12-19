Log in
Medibio : Application for quotation of securities - MEB

12/19/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MEDIBIO LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 20, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MEB

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

260,000,000

20/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MEDIBIO LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

58008130336

1.3

ASX issuer code

MEB

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

15-Dec-2021 10:36

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

MEB

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Stage 2 of the Placement is subject to shareholder approval at an EGM expected to be held in February 2022 whereby a total of 130,000,000 free attaching Options (in connection with stage 1 of the Placement), 190,049,250 New Shares and 95,024,625 Options (in respect of stage 2 of the Placement).

The Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer is yet to be completed as announced within the Appendix 3B.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

MEB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

20/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

260,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Nil

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medibio Limited published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 4,70 M 3,35 M 3,35 M
Net income 2022 -1,40 M -1,00 M -1,00 M
Net cash 2022 4,80 M 3,42 M 3,42 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,01 M 6,44 M 6,42 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart MEDIBIO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Medibio Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIBIO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,01 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Claude Solitario Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Archie Defillo Chief Medical Officer
Renee Stanton Horne Manager-Operation & Account
Peter Carlisle Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Melanie Jaye Leydin Non-executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIBIO LIMITED-37.50%6
MERCK KGAA56.61%107 751
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD70.65%43 197
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.13.89%15 160
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-40.53%6 632
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-26.58%5 135