  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Medibio Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEB   AU000000MEB8

MEDIBIO LIMITED

(MEB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16 10:54:18 pm
0.0045 AUD   --.--%
05:51pMEDIBIO : Application for quotation of securities - MEB
PU
02/16Medibio Limited Appoints Stephen Mitchley as Non-Executive Director
CI
02/15MEDIBIO : Update - Proposed issue of securities - MEB
PU
Medibio : Application for quotation of securities - MEB

02/17/2022 | 05:51pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MEDIBIO LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 18, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MEB

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

190,049,250

18/02/2022

MEBOC

OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2024

225,024,625

18/02/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MEDIBIO LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

58008130336

1.3

ASX issuer code

MEB

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

20-Jan-2022 14:15

Update - Update - Proposed issue of

A placement or other type of issue

securities - MEB

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

The Company's Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer (NREO) is yet to be completed which currently has a closing date of 4 March 2022 of which up to 687,018,109 fully paid ordinary shares may be issued and up to a maximum of 343,509,055 quoted MEBOC options which will be issued on the basis of 1 for 2 shares successfully subscribed to under the NREO.

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

MEB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

18/2/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

only

190,049,250

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00500000

use

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Completion of Stage two Placement annonced to the market on 15 December 2021.

ASX +security code and description

personal

MEBOC : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2024

Issue date

18/2/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

For

1,001 - 5,000

%

5,001 - 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

Disclaimer

Medibio Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,26 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
Net income 2021 -1,49 M -1,07 M -1,07 M
Net cash 2021 2,29 M 1,65 M 1,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,27 M 6,67 M 6,67 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,30x
EV / Sales 2021 8,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart MEDIBIO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Medibio Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIBIO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Claude Solitario Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Archie Defillo Chief Medical Officer
Renee Stanton Horne Manager-Operation & Account
Peter Carlisle Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Melanie Jaye Leydin Non-executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIBIO LIMITED-18.18%7
MERCK KGAA-20.31%89 417
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD-18.48%33 668
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-1.59%14 359
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-19.14%5 162
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-23.94%4 006