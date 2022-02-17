Medibio : Application for quotation of securities - MEB
02/17/2022 | 05:51pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MEDIBIO LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday February 18, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
MEB
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
190,049,250
18/02/2022
MEBOC
OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2024
225,024,625
18/02/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
MEDIBIO LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
58008130336
1.3
ASX issuer code
MEB
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
18/2/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
20-Jan-2022 14:15
Update - Update - Proposed issue of
A placement or other type of issue
securities - MEB
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
The Company's Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer (NREO) is yet to be completed which currently has a closing date of 4 March 2022 of which up to 687,018,109 fully paid ordinary shares may be issued and up to a maximum of 343,509,055 quoted MEBOC options which will be issued on the basis of 1 for 2 shares successfully subscribed to under the NREO.
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
ASX +security code and description
MEB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
18/2/2022
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
190,049,250
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00500000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Completion of Stage two Placement annonced to the market on 15 December 2021.
ASX +security code and description
MEBOC : OPTION EXPIRING 28-FEB-2024
Issue date
18/2/2022
Medibio Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:50:01 UTC.