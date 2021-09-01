Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Healthcare Markets: CEO Dr Stuart Quin talks about the company's transformational expansion

09/01/2021 | 05:22am EDT
Backlog busting

Community Diagnostics Hubs could greatly expand the role of the independent sector

New image

Medica Group CEO Dr Stuart Quin talks about the company's transformational expansion

The touch of a button

How Covid-19 accelerated telehealth and fuelled a rise in consumer diagnostic testing

AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2021 | V O L U M E 2 5 | I S S U E 7

HMUK HealthcareMarkets

Independent. Intelligent. Insightful.

In focus

Standing the test of time

Can innovation and independent sector capacity help tackle rising waits for diagnostics?

Avison Young Health Sector Services

Since GVA and Avison Young merged in 2019, our brand may have changed but our expertise and commitment to the health and care sectors remains the same. We are a unique engine of collective intelligence - fuelled by local market expertise and driven by collaboration, we translate insight into solutions and advantage.

SERVICES TO THE INDEPENDENT,

PRIMARY AND NHS SECTORS

  • Sales and Acquisitions
  • Valuations
  • Asset Negotiations
  • Rent Reviews and Lease Renewals

• Strategic Reviews

• Expert Evidence

• Consultancy Reports

• Planning

• Building surveying

• Property Management

• Project Management

• Environmental Assessment

Iain M Lock BA MRICS Managing Director, Health

+44 (0)20 7911 2603

+44 (0)78 3151 4676 Iain.lock@avisonyoung.com

Avison Young proudly supports health and care operators through 2021 and beyond.

avisonyoung.co.uk/healthcare

Introduction

AI ACROSS A NUMBER

OF DIFFERENT AREAS

WILL ABSOLUTELY

HAVE AN IMPACT

ON THE SPEED

AND ACCURACY OF

REPORTING GOING

FORWARD

Dr Stuart Quin, p22

From diagnostics to recovery

As waiting lists continue to spiral, increasing diagnostic capacity will be key to NHS recovery

laingbuissonnews.com | AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2021 | 3

Contents

Independent. Intelligent. Insightful

MDU announces collaboration,

Belvedere cosmetic closure,

p11

p13

Regulars

6

News

Cosmetics MPs call for action IHPN ICSs must step up

Mayo Clinic specialities expanded HCA rapid response launch Phoenix full-body cancer screening Rutherford partners with OncoDNA Totally wins urgent care contract PPR update to info collection HSSH facility reopens

Nuﬃeld partners with Katalyst

18

Inpartnership

Could Community Diagnostic Hubs usher in a new era of partnership working?

34

Inlaw

Clare Emery of Harrison Clark Rickerbys, looks at the reasons why dentistry has remained resilient in the face of Covid

"This is an incredibly exciting time in the diagnostics world, and these new hubs have the potential to transform healthcare provision and bring a focus on prevention." David Hare, p20

37

Inbusiness

The latest deals and results

57

Inpost

This month…

Who's on the move in healthcare

Editor, Maria Davies looks at this month's key issues

Twenty years ago, almost to the day, I sat at my ﬁrst ever LaingBuisson Private Acute Healthcare Conference to hear a Department of Health ofﬁcial announce the creation of the 'Commercial Directorate'.

Few realised the signiﬁcance at the time. Even the seasoned healthcare journalists present intimated to this newbie that it was probably just another internal restructure of existing resources. But what followed was revolutionary. The so-calledmarket-based reform of the NHS, which saw the creation of independent sector treatment centres, block contracts with diagnostics providers, walk-in centres and the launch of the patient choice agenda.

Even in the wake of the pandemic, it is hard to imagine this happening today. At the same conference, the then CEO of BMI Healthcare offered to build

a hospital just for NHS patients provided he had some guarantee that the relationship between the sector and the NHS wouldn't be 'a one-night stand'.

It was this that got my fellow journalists most excited. Two decades later, the NHS and the independent sector undoubtedly have a much closer relationship, but with a six-month ﬁnancial envelope, short-term contracts and ongoing issues over e-referral, it remains far from long-term.

COMMUNITY

4 | AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2021 | HMUK - LaingBuisson

Dr Stuart Quin, Medica Group,

The rise of direct-to-consumer test kits,

p22

p30

HMUK

AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2021

V O L U M E 2 5 | I S S U E 7

Features

22

Inconversation

Medica Group CEO Dr

Stuart Quin talks to Maria Davies about the Group's transformational journey through Covid

26

Infocus

A difﬁcult diagnosis

Eleanore Robinson looks at the diagnostics challenge and how the independent sector can help solve the capacity conundrum

Events

28

Infocus

Road to recovery Healthcode's Peter Connor analyses the progress in private hospital activity in the ﬁrst half of 2021

30

Indepth

Healthcare at the touch of a button L.E.K Consulting partners Klaus Boehncke, Guillaume Duparc and Leah Ralph examine the rise of direct-to-consumer diagnostic testing

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medica Group plc published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 09:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 61,3 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
Net income 2021 7,37 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net cash 2021 1,45 M 1,99 M 1,99 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 198 M 272 M 272 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 91,1%
Managers and Directors
Stuart James Quin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Crispin Morgan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gordon Roy Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Marc O'Brien Chief Information Officer
Robert Lavis Group Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDICA GROUP PLC35.71%272
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION26.49%113 998
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.53.82%80 989
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS49.04%29 337
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.0.76%26 464
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-4.63%22 492