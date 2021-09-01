Healthcare Markets: CEO Dr Stuart Quin talks about the company's transformational expansion
09/01/2021 | 05:22am EDT
Backlog busting
Community Diagnostics Hubs could greatly expand the role of the independent sector
New image
Medica Group CEO Dr Stuart Quin talks about the company's transformational expansion
The touch of a button
How Covid-19 accelerated telehealth and fuelled a rise in consumer diagnostic testing
AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2021 | V O L U M E 2 5 | I S S U E 7
HMUK HealthcareMarkets
Independent. Intelligent. Insightful.
In focus
Standing the test of time
Can innovation and independent sector capacity help tackle rising waits for diagnostics?
Avison Young Health Sector Services
Since GVA and Avison Young merged in 2019, our brand may have changed but our expertise and commitment to the health and care sectors remains the same. We are a unique engine of collective intelligence - fuelled by local market expertise and driven by collaboration, we translate insight into solutions and advantage.
SERVICES TO THE INDEPENDENT,
PRIMARY AND NHS SECTORS
Sales and Acquisitions
Valuations
Asset Negotiations
Rent Reviews and Lease Renewals
• Strategic Reviews
• Expert Evidence
• Consultancy Reports
• Planning
• Building surveying
• Property Management
• Project Management
• Environmental Assessment
Iain M Lock BA MRICSManaging Director, Health
+44 (0)20 7911 2603
+44 (0)78 3151 4676 Iain.lock@avisonyoung.com
Avison Young proudly supports health and care operators through 2021 and beyond.
avisonyoung.co.uk/healthcare
Introduction
AI ACROSS A NUMBER
OF DIFFERENT AREAS
WILL ABSOLUTELY
HAVE AN IMPACT
ON THE SPEED
AND ACCURACY OF
REPORTING GOING
FORWARD
Dr Stuart Quin, p22
From diagnostics to recovery
As waiting lists continue to spiral, increasing diagnostic capacity will be key to NHS recovery
laingbuissonnews.com| AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2021 |3
Contents
Independent. Intelligent. Insightful
MDU announces collaboration,
Belvedere cosmetic closure,
p11
p13
Regulars
6
News
Cosmetics MPs call for action IHPN ICSs must step up
Mayo Clinic specialities expanded HCA rapid response launch Phoenix full-body cancer screening Rutherford partners with OncoDNA Totally wins urgent care contract PPR update to info collection HSSH facility reopens
Nuﬃeld partners with Katalyst
18
Inpartnership
Could Community Diagnostic Hubs usher in a new era of partnership working?
34
Inlaw
Clare Emery of Harrison Clark Rickerbys, looks at the reasons why dentistry has remained resilient in the face of Covid
"This is an incredibly exciting time in the diagnostics world, and these new hubs have the potential to transform healthcare provision and bring a focus on prevention." David Hare, p20
37
Inbusiness
The latest deals and results
57
Inpost
This month…
Who's on the move in healthcare
Editor, Maria Davies looks at this month's key issues
Twenty years ago, almost to the day, I sat at my ﬁrst ever LaingBuisson Private Acute Healthcare Conference to hear a Department of Health ofﬁcial announce the creation of the 'Commercial Directorate'.
Few realised the signiﬁcance at the time. Even the seasoned healthcare journalists present intimated to this newbie that it was probably just another internal restructure of existing resources. But what followed was revolutionary. The so-calledmarket-based reform of the NHS, which saw the creation of independent sector treatment centres, block contracts with diagnostics providers, walk-in centres and the launch of the patient choice agenda.
Even in the wake of the pandemic, it is hard to imagine this happening today. At the same conference, the then CEO of BMI Healthcare offered to build
a hospital just for NHS patients provided he had some guarantee that the relationship between the sector and the NHS wouldn't be 'a one-night stand'.
It was this that got my fellow journalists most excited. Two decades later, the NHS and the independent sector undoubtedly have a much closer relationship, but with a six-month ﬁnancial envelope, short-term contracts and ongoing issues over e-referral, it remains far from long-term.
Medica Group plc published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 09:21:02 UTC.