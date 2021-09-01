Healthcare Markets: CEO Dr Stuart Quin talks about the company's transformational expansion

Twenty years ago, almost to the day, I sat at my ﬁrst ever LaingBuisson Private Acute Healthcare Conference to hear a Department of Health ofﬁcial announce the creation of the 'Commercial Directorate'.

Few realised the signiﬁcance at the time. Even the seasoned healthcare journalists present intimated to this newbie that it was probably just another internal restructure of existing resources. But what followed was revolutionary. The so-calledmarket-based reform of the NHS, which saw the creation of independent sector treatment centres, block contracts with diagnostics providers, walk-in centres and the launch of the patient choice agenda.

Even in the wake of the pandemic, it is hard to imagine this happening today. At the same conference, the then CEO of BMI Healthcare offered to build

a hospital just for NHS patients provided he had some guarantee that the relationship between the sector and the NHS wouldn't be 'a one-night stand'.

It was this that got my fellow journalists most excited. Two decades later, the NHS and the independent sector undoubtedly have a much closer relationship, but with a six-month ﬁnancial envelope, short-term contracts and ongoing issues over e-referral, it remains far from long-term.