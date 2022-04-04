Log in
    MGP   GB00BYV24996

MEDICA GROUP PLC

(MGP)
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/04 04:35:06 pm BST
165 GBX   +3.13%
08:37pMEDICA : Interim Presentation April 2022
PU
03:47pMEDICA : workload to keep on growing in the UK, US and Ireland says CEO
PU
07:04aEarnings Flash (MGP.L) MEDICA GROUP Posts FY21 Revenue GBP61.9M
MT
Medica : Interim Presentation April 2022

04/04/2022 | 08:37pm BST
2022 Annual Results

Analyst Presentation

Stuart Quin (CEO), Richard Jones (CFO) and Marc O'Brien (CIO)

4 April 2022

medica.co.uk

Document classification: Medica Restricted

Agenda

  • 1. FY 2021 highlights

  • 2. Financial review

  • 3. Strategy update & focus on continued growth

    • a. 2021 progress

    • b. Organic growth opportunities & M&A

      • i. UK

      • ii. Ireland

      • iii. US

  • 4. FutureTech Programme update

  • 5. Summary and Outlook

  • 6. Appendix

    • a. Detailed financials

    • b. ESG framework

Document classification:

Highlights

  • • Strong recovery in financial performance with revenues up 68% YoY and 33% vs 2019 and operating profits increasing 141% YoY and 7% compared to 2019, the last pre-Covid year.

  • • Strong performance from the two acquisitions in Ireland and the US

    • • Diversification of service offering and revenue

  • • Delivery of first phase of FutureTech: rollout of Sectra PACS in February ahead of time and budget

  • • Strong growth in NightHawk in UK with significant renewal of existing contracts together with net new contract wins

300+

750+

175+

1.2m+

Employees

Current network of

Clients

Exams and

worldwide

specialist doctors

worldwide

Reports in

and radiographers

2021

worldwide

medicagroupplc.com

Document classification:

Document classification: Medica Restricted

Financial Highlights

2018 2019 2020 2021

2018 2019 2020 2021

2018 2019 2020 2021

£61.9m

Revenue

£31.4m

Gross Profit

2018 2019 2020 2021

2018 2019 2020 2021

£12.1m

Underlying operating profit*

7.83p

Underlying earnings per share**

50.7%

Gross Profit Margin

*Underlying operating profit is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as operating profit before exceptional items and one-off costs relating to the Ireland acquisition and associated extension to the debt facility, share based payments, intangible amortisation in respect of acquired assets.

** Underlying earnings per share is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated based underlying operating profits less financing costs and taxation.

medicagroupplc.com

Document classification:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medica Group plc published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 19:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MEDICA GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2021 61,7 M 81,0 M -
Net income 2021 7,45 M 9,77 M -
Net cash 2021 2,98 M 3,90 M -
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 202 M 265 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MEDICA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Medica Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDICA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 160,00 GBX
Average target price 201,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart James Quin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Crispin Morgan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gordon Roy Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Marc O'Brien Chief Information Officer
Robert Lavis Group Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDICA GROUP PLC-1.54%257
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-2.01%132 682
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-2.40%75 731
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-16.24%24 521
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.12.71%21 194
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA6.62%19 702