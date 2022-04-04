Medica : Interim Presentation April 2022

2022 Annual Results

Analyst Presentation

Stuart Quin (CEO), Richard Jones (CFO) and Marc O'Brien (CIO)

4 April 2022

Agenda

1. FY 2021 highlights

2. Financial review

3. Strategy update & focus on continued growth a. 2021 progress b. Organic growth opportunities & M&A i. UK ii. Ireland iii. US

4. FutureTech Programme update

5. Summary and Outlook

6. Appendix a. Detailed financials b. ESG framework



Highlights

• Strong recovery in financial performance with revenues up 68% YoY and 33% vs 2019 and operating profits increasing 141% YoY and 7% compared to 2019, the last pre-Covid year.

• Strong performance from the two acquisitions in Ireland and the US • Diversification of service offering and revenue

• Delivery of first phase of FutureTech: rollout of Sectra PACS in February ahead of time and budget

• Strong growth in NightHawk in UK with significant renewal of existing contracts together with net new contract wins

300+ 750+ 175+ 1.2m+ Employees Current network of Clients Exams and worldwide specialist doctors worldwide Reports in and radiographers 2021 worldwide

Financial Highlights

2018 2019 2020 2021

2018 2019 2020 2021

2018 2019 2020 2021

£61.9m

Revenue

£31.4m

Gross Profit

2018 2019 2020 2021

2018 2019 2020 2021

£12.1m

Underlying operating profit*

7.83p

Underlying earnings per share**

50.7%

Gross Profit Margin

*Underlying operating profit is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as operating profit before exceptional items and one-off costs relating to the Ireland acquisition and associated extension to the debt facility, share based payments, intangible amortisation in respect of acquired assets.

** Underlying earnings per share is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated based underlying operating profits less financing costs and taxation.

