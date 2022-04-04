Medica : Interim Presentation April 2022

2022 Annual Results
Analyst Presentation
Stuart Quin (CEO), Richard Jones (CFO) and Marc O'Brien (CIO)
4 April 2022
Agenda
Highlights
• Strong recovery in financial performance with revenues up 68% YoY and 33% vs 2019 and operating profits increasing 141% YoY and 7% compared to 2019, the last pre-Covid year.
• Strong performance from the two acquisitions in Ireland and the US
• Delivery of first phase of FutureTech: rollout of Sectra PACS in February ahead of time and budget
300+
750+
175+
1.2m+
Employees
Current network of
Clients
Exams and
worldwide
specialist doctors
worldwide
Reports in
and radiographers
2021
worldwide
Financial Highlights
£61.9m
Revenue
£31.4m
Gross Profit
£12.1m
Underlying operating profit*
7.83p
Underlying earnings per share**
50.7%
Gross Profit Margin
*Underlying operating profit is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as operating profit before exceptional items and one-off costs relating to the Ireland acquisition and associated extension to the debt facility, share based payments, intangible amortisation in respect of acquired assets.
** Underlying earnings per share is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated based underlying operating profits less financing costs and taxation.
