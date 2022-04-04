Medica : workload to keep on growing in the UK, US and Ireland says CEO

Stuart Quin, from medical imaging group Medica, talks to Proactive about the strong revenue growth it is seeing currently and why this is likely to continue.
Acquisitions in Ireland and the US are part of the picture, while the growing backlog of diagnostic tests required for NHS patients is sending more and more work to the group.
More bolt-ons are also likely, he adds, using the company's near £10mln cash pile
