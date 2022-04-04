Log in
MEDICA : workload to keep on growing in the UK, US and Ireland says CEO
PU
02:04aEarnings Flash (MGP.L) MEDICA GROUP Posts FY21 Revenue GBP61.9M
MT
02:04aEarnings Flash (MGP.L) MEDICA GROUP Reports FY21 EPS GBX4.50
MT
Medica : workload to keep on growing in the UK, US and Ireland says CEO

04/04/2022 | 10:47am EDT
Stuart Quin, from medical imaging group Medica, talks to Proactive about the strong revenue growth it is seeing currently and why this is likely to continue.

Acquisitions in Ireland and the US are part of the picture, while the growing backlog of diagnostic tests required for NHS patients is sending more and more work to the group.

More bolt-ons are also likely, he adds, using the company's near £10mln cash pile



Medica Group plc published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 14:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 61,7 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
Net income 2021 7,45 M 9,76 M 9,76 M
Net cash 2021 2,98 M 3,90 M 3,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 196 M 257 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 90,0%
Managers and Directors
Stuart James Quin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Crispin Morgan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gordon Roy Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Marc O'Brien Chief Information Officer
Robert Lavis Group Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDICA GROUP PLC-1.54%257
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-2.01%132 682
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-2.40%75 731
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-16.24%24 521
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.12.71%21 194
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA6.62%19 702