Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Medica Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGP   GB00BYV24996

MEDICA GROUP PLC

(MGP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:06:20 2023-04-24 am EDT
212.00 GBX   +32.50%
03:56aStocks largely lower; oil majors weigh on FTSE 100
AN
03:04aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower as Political Tensions Rise
DJ
02:25aMedica Group Agrees to GBP269 Million Takeover By Moonlight Bidco
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stocks largely lower; oil majors weigh on FTSE 100

04/24/2023 | 03:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London opened larger lower on Monday, with the FTSE 100 weighed down by oil producers Shell and BP as the price of crude softened.

The FTSE 100 index opened down 10.01 points, or 0.1%, at 7,904.12. The FTSE 250 was up 9.87 points, or 0.1%, at 19,279.88, but the AIM All-Share was down 1.44 points, or 0.2%, at 828.86.

The Cboe UK 100 index was flat at 791.02, the Cboe UK 250 was up 0.3% at 16,900.25, and the Cboe Small Companies was up 0.1% at 13,814.33.

The pound was quoted at USD1.2429 early on Monday in London, slightly higher compared to USD1.2410 at the close on Friday. Sterling was supported by reassuring figures for the UK housing market.

UK house price growth slowed in April, according to figures on Monday, though property portal Rightmove reported signs of "stability" in the market.

The average asking price of a UK property rose 0.2% on-month to GBP366,247 from GBP365,357, according to Rightmove. Prices had risen 0.8% in March from February.

On an annual basis, prices climbed 1.7% in April, cooling from a 3.0% rise in March.

Properties are selling faster than they were prior to the pandemic, Rightmove said. "Not only is the number of sales agreed now back to pre-pandemic levels, but homes are also on average selling twelve days more quickly than at this time in 2019," noted Rightmove Director of Property Science Tim Bannister.

In London, commodity stocks were amongst the worst performers in the FTSE 100 index on Monday morning.

Glencore was down 1.5%, BP 1.2%, and Shell 1.2%.

Brent oil was quoted at USD80.40 a barrel early in London on Monday, down from USD81.23 late Friday.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank said oil was down due to a broadly stronger US dollar as a result of mounting tensions with China.

The euro stood at USD1.0979 early Monday in London, firm against USD1.0974 late Friday. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at JPY134.20, soft compared to JPY134.28. A week ago, the euro bought USD1.0988, and the dollar bought JPY134.02.

China's ambassador to France has sparked anger in eastern Europe and Ukraine while drawing a rebuke from Paris and the EU after questioning the sovereignty of post-Soviet countries.

Speaking Friday on France's LCI news channel, Ambassador Lu Shaye suggested countries that emerged after the fall of the Soviet Union "don't have effective status under international law because there is not an international agreement confirming their status as sovereign nations".

The ambassador's comments cast doubt not just on Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February 2022, but all former Soviet republics which emerged as independent nations after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, including members of the EU.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell branded the remarks "unacceptable" in the latest sign of indignation in Europe.

Gold was quoted at USD1,981.66 an ounce early Monday, higher against USD1,977.53 late Friday.

The top blue-chip performers early Monday morning were Dowlais, United Utilities, and Severn Trent. The stocks were up 1.8%, 0.8%, and 0.9%, respectively.

In the FTSE 250, Wizz Air rose 2.7% after Citigroup raised the low-cost airline to 'neutral' with a price target of 3,000 pence. The stock is currently trading at 2,853.00p.

Elsewhere in London, Medica surged 32% after it reached an agreement with Moonlight Bidco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of private equity firm IK Investment Partners, on a takeover.

Moonlight will acquire the telemedicine services provider for 212 pence per share in cash. The deal values all of Medica at GBP269 million.

The price per share represents a 33% premium to Medica's closing price of 160.0p per share on Friday. The stock is currently trading at 211.75p.

On AIM, Touchstone Exploration dropped 9.6%. The oil and gas company reported that the initial Royston-1X production test of the least prospective section of the well confirmed the presence of light crude oil at non-commercial rates.

During testing, the well did not flow oil to surface. Touchstone said the section of the formation appears to be a low permeability reservoir, and, consequently, further testing will not be conducted.

Touchstone has an 80% operating working interest in the well, which is located on the Ortoire block onshore in the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago.

In European equities on Monday, the CAC 40 in Paris and DAX 40 in Frankfurt both were down 0.3%.

Credit Suisse reported a swing to profit in its first quarter, but a flight of deposits and assets under management, following the wipeout of its bondholders.

The set of results are likely to be its final ones prior to its merger with UBS.

In its first-quarter results, Credit Suisse reported "significant withdrawals of cash deposits" and non-renewal of maturing time deposits during the period.

"These outflows, which were most acute in the days immediately preceding and following the announcement of the merger, stabilized to much lower levels, but had not yet reversed as of April 24, 2023," it explained.

In Tokyo on Monday, the Nikkei 225 index closed 0.1% higher. In China, the Shanghai Composite closed down 0.8%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong closed down 0.9%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed down 0.1%.

US shares ended higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all up 0.1%.

Earnings remained in focus on Friday after a lukewarm investor reaction to results from companies such as Tesla, AT&T and Goldman Sachs earlier in the week.

Shares in Procter & Gamble closed 3.5% higher on Friday, as higher prices for the company's consumer goods helped net sales to rise.

There was also better economic news for the US, despite fears of a looming recession.

US private sector growth topped expectations this month, results from an S&P Global survey showed. The flash composite purchasing managers' index spiked to an 11-month high of 53.5 points in April from March's final score of 52.3.

This week, investors will be switching their attention from banks to big tech, with Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta all reporting their earnings.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, said the earnings will highlight which companies have been able to maintain margin and said their guidance will be "critical" as indicators show the US economy is headed for a downturn.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.05% 0.6082 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.16% 89.784 Delayed Quote.0.44%
BRENT OIL -0.60% 80.89 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.04% 1.1311 Delayed Quote.0.19%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.16% 167.034 Delayed Quote.5.20%
CAC 40 -0.24% 7556.38 Real-time Quote.17.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.02% 0.671948 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.21% 99.174 Delayed Quote.2.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.7381 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.75% 49.03 Delayed Quote.8.40%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.07% 33808.96 Real-time Quote.1.93%
DOWLAIS GROUP PLC 1.46% 124.1 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.21% 147.604 Delayed Quote.5.02%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 1.09917 Delayed Quote.2.67%
FTSE 100 -0.12% 7905.79 Delayed Quote.6.21%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.29% 19318.37 Delayed Quote.2.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.05% 0.011098 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.13% 1.637224 Delayed Quote.3.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012196 Delayed Quote.0.84%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.39% 0.6627 Delayed Quote.-5.89%
MEDICA GROUP PLC 32.50% 212 Delayed Quote.13.68%
MEDICA S.P.A. 0.00% 21.8 Real-time Quote.-16.48%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.12% 285.76 Delayed Quote.19.16%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.31% 1174.08 Real-time Quote.9.60%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.11% 12072.46 Real-time Quote.15.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.29% 82.518 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.08% 0.61457 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
NIKKEI 225 0.10% 28593.52 Real-time Quote.9.47%
RIGHTMOVE PLC 0.31% 584.2 Delayed Quote.13.88%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.48% 424.4217 Real-time Quote.-2.98%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.20% 1603.17 Real-time Quote.5.73%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.11% 7322 Real-time Quote.4.14%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.23% 3622.44 Real-time Quote.3.52%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.26% 3426.69 Real-time Quote.0.74%
SHELL PLC -1.12% 2427.5 Delayed Quote.5.46%
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD 2.08% 191.4 Delayed Quote.40.45%
TESLA, INC. 1.28% 165.08 Delayed Quote.34.02%
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC. 0.00% 1.08 Delayed Quote.17.39%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.21% 134.288 Delayed Quote.2.28%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.73% 81.28 Delayed Quote.12.99%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 3.71% 2867 Delayed Quote.45.87%
WTI -0.55% 77.345 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
All news about MEDICA GROUP PLC
03:56aStocks largely lower; oil majors weigh on FTSE 100
AN
03:04aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower as Political Tensions Rise
DJ
02:25aMedica Group Agrees to GBP269 Million Takeover By Moonlight Bidco
MT
03/29FTSE 100 Ends Wednesday Up 0.97% as Banking Crisis Fears Continue Easing
DJ
03/29UK Short-Dated Gilt Supply in 2Q Expected to Peak in April
DJ
03/29UK's Higher Interest Rates Pressure Consumer Credit Less Than Housing
DJ
03/29FTSE 100 Gains as Banking Worries Ease
DJ
03/29Medica shares up as lifts annual dividend on profit jump
AN
03/29UK Interest Rates Continue to Weigh on Housing Market
DJ
03/29Phoenix Spree reports fall in assets
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDICA GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 76,0 M 94,4 M 94,4 M
Net income 2022 8,80 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net cash 2022 0,19 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 196 M 244 M 244 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 268
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart MEDICA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Medica Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDICA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 160,00 GBX
Average target price 183,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart James Quin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Crispin Morgan Jones CFO, Executive Director & Secretary
Gordon Roy Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Marc O'Brien Chief Information Officer
Robert Lavis Group Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDICA GROUP PLC13.68%244
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-21.84%93 223
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.17.19%77 967
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY26.38%26 017
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-1.05%20 621
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-7.20%16 242
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer