Medica S p A : 01.09.2022 18.01 - Medica S.p.A. acquires 100% of Slom Srl

MEDICA ACQUIRES 100% OF SLOM SRL,

SPECIALIZED IN THE PRECISION MECHANICAL MANUFACTURING

Medolla (MO), 1 September 2022 - Medica S.p.A., an integrated Italian biomedical and MedTech group with a strong international footprint, announces the acquisition, through its subsidiary Tecnoideal Srl, of 100% of the share capital of Slom Srl, specialized in precision machining.

Luciano Fecondini, Founder and President of Medica, commented: We are pleased to announce that Slom Srl is joining the Medica Group by providing its precision mechanical skills, especially for the Automation division. I am convinced that Slom's entry will generate synergies both in terms of reducing machining costs and in terms of improving the production efficiency of the Automation division.

Transaction rationale

Slom Srl, based in Medolla (MO), has established itself over time in the field of precision machining, providing more services that meet the needs of companies in the biomedical sector.

The acquisition of Slom Srl contributes to the vertical integration path of the Medica Group. In this way it will be able to avail of qualified services on the territory in favor of both a reduction in the production costs of the machines and a better efficiency of the production department. It is also our intention to proceed shortly with the incorporation of Slom Srl into Tecnoideal Srl.

Slom Srl's revenues at 31 December 2021 amounted to approximately 1.3 million euros and EBITDA to approximately 0.1 million euros, while equity at 31 December 2021 amounted to approximately 0.5 million euros.

Transaction overview

Tecnoideal Srl acquired 100% of the quotes of Slom Srl from Neri Riccardo for a consideration of € 0.6 million, equal to a multiple EV / Ebitda 2021 of 8x, subject to adjustment based on the net financial debt at the closing date.

The seller has provided guarantees in favor of Tecnoideal Srl as per practice for transactions of this nature, size and complexity.

Luciano Fecondini will take the leadership of the Company as a sole director.

Medica financed the acquisition partly using own cash and partly through a bank loan.

***