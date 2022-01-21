Log in
    MDC   IT0005460149

MEDICA S.P.A.

(MDC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 01/21 11:28:40 am
36.5 EUR   -1.35%
MEDICA S P A : 21.01.2022 16.56 - Medica S.p.A. - Financial calendar 2022
PU
2021Medica S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €20.18655 million.
CI
Medica S p A : 21.01.2022 16.56 - Medica S.p.A. - Financial calendar 2022

01/21/2022 | 11:23am EST
MEDICA S.p.A.

Tel. 0535 51159

Via Degli Artigiani, 7

Fax 0535 52605

41036 MEDOLLA

e-mail: info@medica.it

MODENA - ITALY

home page: www.medica.it

International:

Tel. +39 0535 51159

Fax +39 0535 52605

Press Release

MEDICA S.P.A.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022

Medolla (MO), 21 January 2022 - Medica S.p.A., fully integrated Italian biomedical and MedTech group with a strong international footprint, announces the following financial calendar:

04 February 2022

Board of Directors for the presentation of preliminary

consolidated results (Net Revenues and Net Financial Position) as

of 31 December 2021

30 March 2022

Board of Directors for the approval of the draft financial

statements and consolidated financial statements as of 31

December 2021

29 April 2022

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the financial

statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the

presentation of the consolidated financial statement at December

31, 2021

05 August 2022

Board of Directors for the presentation of preliminary

consolidated results (Net Revenues and Net Financial Position) as

of 30 June 2022

28 September 2022

Board of Directors for the approval of the half-year report as of 30

June 2022 voluntarily subject to limited audit by the auditing firm

***

Medica Profile

Medica Group is operating since 1985 in the biomedical district of Mirandola (Italy). Development of innovative products for blood puriﬁcation has always been company's core business. Thanks to the activity of two extremely dynamic R&D groups (medical equipment, membranes and disposable), the Group competes successfully in several markets, namely:

  • Medical (dialysis, CRRT, ECCO2, Apheresis, DFPP, CHF, HIPEC, pre-transplant organ perfusion, bioregenerative medicine, gastroenterology, urodynamics, oxygen humidification).
  • Microbiological purification of water
  • Industrial automation for the biomedical sector.

R&D focus has been integrated over the years with a highly automated production systems in five different facilities, four in Italy and one in Tunisia, and two commercial entities (in US and in China).

UNI CEI EN ISO 9001:2015 UNI CEI EN ISO 13485:2016

Capitale sociale € 4.223.250,00 i.v. - Registro Ditte/REA n° 229672 - Registro Imprese di Modena n° 01604300366 Iscrizione Registro Nazionale Produttori A.E.E. n. IT08020000003645

Partita IVA e Codice Fiscale 01604300366 - Identification Number IT 01604300366

Pagina 1 di 2

The key success factors of the Group are:

  • extrusion of hollow fiber membranes for hemofiltration, plasmapheresis, cascade filtration, oxygen humidification, ultrafiltration and microfiltration of water
  • vertical integration, proved by the ability to manage not only the design and development of medical disposables and equipment, and the development of the automation technologies required for their production as well.
  • International recognition with significant share of export (69% of revenues in 2020), with sales in over 60 countries.

Medica group closed the consolidated financial statement for the year 2020 with revenues of 44.1 million euros (34.7 million euros in 2019), EBITDA of 9.5 million euros (7.7 million euros in 2019), EBIT of 5.6 million euros (3.6 million euros in 2019) and net profit of 3.8 million euros (2.8 million euros in 2019). In the first 6 months of 2021, Medica realized revenues of 20.3 million euros and an EBITDA of 4.2 million euros.

For information:

Investor Relations MedicaGiovanni Plasmati (+39) 0535 51159 giovanni.plasmati@medica.it

Euronext Growth Advisor

CFO SIM S.p.A.

(+39) 02 303431 ecm@cfosim.com

Disclaimer

Medica S.p.A. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 16:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
