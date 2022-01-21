Medica S p A : 21.01.2022 16.56 - Medica S.p.A. - Financial calendar 2022 01/21/2022 | 11:23am EST Send by mail :

MEDICA S.p.A. Tel. 0535 51159 Via Degli Artigiani, 7 Fax 0535 52605 41036 MEDOLLA e-mail: info@medica.it MODENA - ITALY home page: www.medica.it International: Tel. +39 0535 51159 Fax +39 0535 52605 Press Release MEDICA S.P.A. FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022 Medolla (MO), 21 January 2022 - Medica S.p.A., fully integrated Italian biomedical and MedTech group with a strong international footprint, announces the following financial calendar: 04 February 2022 Board of Directors for the presentation of preliminary consolidated results (Net Revenues and Net Financial Position) as of 31 December 2021 30 March 2022 Board of Directors for the approval of the draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2021 29 April 2022 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the presentation of the consolidated financial statement at December 31, 2021 05 August 2022 Board of Directors for the presentation of preliminary consolidated results (Net Revenues and Net Financial Position) as of 30 June 2022 28 September 2022 Board of Directors for the approval of the half-year report as of 30 June 2022 voluntarily subject to limited audit by the auditing firm *** Medica Profile Medica Group is operating since 1985 in the biomedical district of Mirandola (Italy). Development of innovative products for blood puriﬁcation has always been company's core business. Thanks to the activity of two extremely dynamic R&D groups (medical equipment, membranes and disposable), the Group competes successfully in several markets, namely: Medical (dialysis, CRRT, ECCO2, Apheresis, DFPP, CHF, HIPEC, pre-transplant organ perfusion, bioregenerative medicine, gastroenterology, urodynamics, oxygen humidification).

Microbiological purification of water Industrial automation for the biomedical sector. R&D focus has been integrated over the years with a highly automated production systems in five different facilities, four in Italy and one in Tunisia, and two commercial entities (in US and in China).

vertical integration, proved by the ability to manage not only the design and development of medical disposables and equipment, and the development of the automation technologies required for their production as well.

The key success factors of the Group are: extrusion of hollow fiber membranes for hemofiltration, plasmapheresis, cascade filtration, oxygen humidification, ultrafiltration and microfiltration of water vertical integration, proved by the ability to manage not only the design and development of medical disposables and equipment, and the development of the automation technologies required for their production as well. International recognition with significant share of export (69% of revenues in 2020), with sales in over 60 countries. Medica group closed the consolidated financial statement for the year 2020 with revenues of 44.1 million euros (34.7 million euros in 2019), EBITDA of 9.5 million euros (7.7 million euros in 2019), EBIT of 5.6 million euros (3.6 million euros in 2019) and net profit of 3.8 million euros (2.8 million euros in 2019). In the first 6 months of 2021, Medica realized revenues of 20.3 million euros and an EBITDA of 4.2 million euros. For information: Investor Relations MedicaGiovanni Plasmati (+39) 0535 51159 giovanni.plasmati@medica.it Euronext Growth Advisor CFO SIM S.p.A. (+39) 02 303431 ecm@cfosim.com

