Medica S p A : 21.01.2022 16.56 - Medica S.p.A. - Financial calendar 2022
01/21/2022 | 11:23am EST
MEDICA S.p.A.
Tel. 0535 51159
Via Degli Artigiani, 7
Fax 0535 52605
41036 MEDOLLA
e-mail: info@medica.it
MODENA - ITALY
home page: www.medica.it
International:
Tel. +39 0535 51159
Fax +39 0535 52605
Press Release
MEDICA S.P.A.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022
Medolla (MO), 21 January 2022 - Medica S.p.A., fully integrated Italian biomedical and MedTech group with a strong international footprint, announces the following financial calendar:
04 February 2022
Board of Directors for the presentation of preliminary
consolidated results (Net Revenues and Net Financial Position) as
of 31 December 2021
30 March 2022
Board of Directors for the approval of the draft financial
statements and consolidated financial statements as of 31
December 2021
29 April 2022
Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the financial
statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the
presentation of the consolidated financial statement at December
31, 2021
05 August 2022
Board of Directors for the presentation of preliminary
consolidated results (Net Revenues and Net Financial Position) as
of 30 June 2022
28 September 2022
Board of Directors for the approval of the half-year report as of 30
June 2022 voluntarily subject to limited audit by the auditing firm
Medica Profile
Medica Group is operating since 1985 in the biomedical district of Mirandola (Italy). Development of innovative products for blood puriﬁcation has always been company's core business. Thanks to the activity of two extremely dynamic R&D groups (medical equipment, membranes and disposable), the Group competes successfully in several markets, namely:
Medical (dialysis, CRRT, ECCO2, Apheresis, DFPP, CHF, HIPEC, pre-transplant organ perfusion, bioregenerative medicine, gastroenterology, urodynamics, oxygen humidification).
Microbiological purification of water
Industrial automation for the biomedical sector.
R&D focus has been integrated over the years with a highly automated production systems in five different facilities, four in Italy and one in Tunisia, and two commercial entities (in US and in China).
The key success factors of the Group are:
extrusion of hollow fiber membranesfor hemofiltration, plasmapheresis, cascade filtration, oxygen humidification, ultrafiltration and microfiltration of water
vertical integration, proved by the ability to manage not only the design and development of medical disposables and equipment, and the development of the automation technologies required for their production as well.
International recognition with significant share of export(69% of revenues in 2020), with sales in over 60 countries.
Medica group closed the consolidated financial statement for the year 2020 with revenues of 44.1 million euros (34.7 million euros in 2019), EBITDA of 9.5 million euros (7.7 million euros in 2019), EBIT of 5.6 million euros (3.6 million euros in 2019) and net profit of 3.8 million euros (2.8 million euros in 2019). In the first 6 months of 2021, Medica realized revenues of 20.3 million euros and an EBITDA of 4.2 million euros.