Medica S p A : 21.07.2022 18.02 - Medica S.p.A. acquires 51% of Spindial SpA

MEDICA SPA ACQUIRES 51% OF SPINDIAL SPA,

SPECIALIZED IN THE DISTRIBUTION AND TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE OF MEDICAL DEVICES FOR HOSPITAL AND HOME DIALYSIS AND IN THE MANAGEMENT OF DIALYSIS CENTERS

Medolla (MO), 21 July 2022 - Medica S.p.A., an integrated Italian biomedical and MedTech group with a strong international footprint, announces the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Spindial S.p.A., specialized in the distribution and technical assistance of medical devices for hospital and home dialysis and in the management of dialysis centers.

Luciano Fecondini, founder and Chairman of Medica commented: "we are pleased to announce that Medica S.p.A. and Spindial S.p.A. join forces to achieve significant growth in Spindial revenues in Italy and beyond. Medica will make available its important product portfolio and Spindial its proven commercial capacity. As proof of our confidence in his management skills, we confirm Marcello Grondelli as CEO, confident that with the support of the new directors Marco Fecondini and Giovanni Plasmati he will be able to achieve the ambitious growth targets we have set for ourselves."

Ugo Grondelli, founder of Spindial, commented: "Combining the company with Medica will lead to an increase in size which is fundamental in the biomedical industry. This new critical mass will strength the competitiveness of Spindial relative to the multinational companies operating in this market. Moreover, the innovative products of Medica will results in increased revenues and profitability. Also, with the same management in place we send an important message of continuity to clients, suppliers and the whole organization."

Transaction rationale

Founded in 2000 by the Grondelli family, Spindial S.p.A., based in Collecchio (PR), has established itself over time in the hospital and home dialysis sector, both through the distribution and technical assistance of medical equipment and disposable products to the Local Health Authorities in Italy and through the management of dialysis centers accredited and under a Public and Private Partnership.

The acquisition of Spindial S.p.A. contributes to the growth path of the Medica Group, envisaged since its listing on Euronext Growth Milan, which in this way will be able to integrate the high commercial skills of Spindial S.p.A. with the broad range of Medica products and strengthen its presence on the Italian market. The integration of Spindial S.p.A. within the perimeter of the Medica Group will therefore have a significant strategic value.

The revenues of Spindial S.p.A. as of 31 December 2021 amounted to approximately € 15.5 million and the EBITDA adjusted (non-recurrent costs not included) of approximately €

2.0 million, with expected growth in the short to medium term both in terms of revenues and in terms of EBITDA and EBITDA margin.