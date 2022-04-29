Log in
04/29/2022 | MEDICA S P A : 29.04.2022 16.57 - Medica S.p.A. - Ordinary Shareholders meeting of 29 April 2022
PU
03/30MEDICA S P A : 30.03.2022 19.00 - Medica S.p.A. - Approval of the 2021 results
PU
03/22MEDICA S P A : 22.03.2022 16.23 - Medica S.p.A. - Estabilshment of Pelmo87 Srl controlling Medica SpA
PU
Medica S p A : 29.04.2022 16.57 - Medica S.p.A. - Ordinary Shareholders meeting of 29 April 2022

04/29/2022 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDICA S.p.A.

MEDICA S.p.A.
Via Degli Artigiani, 7 41036 MEDOLLA MODENA - ITALY
Tel. 0535 51159 Fax 0535 52605 
e-mail: info@medica.it
home page: www.medica.it
International: Tel. +39 0535 51159 Fax +39 0535 52605

Tel. +39 0535 51159 Fax +39 0535 52605

Press release

MEDICA S.P.A.

APPROVED THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2021 AND

THE DESTINATION OF THE NET INCOME; PRESENTED THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2021;

APPOINTED THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Medolla (MO), 29 April 2022 - Medica S.p.A., an integrated Italian biomedical and MedTech group with a strong international footprint, announces that the ordinary shareholders' meeting, held today under the chairmanship of Luciano Fecondini, approved the financial statement as of 31 December 2021, closed with the net income of Euro 2,024,292, together with the proposal of the Board of Directors to destinate the net income to legal reserve for Euro 101,215, equal to 5% of net income, and to statutory reserve for Euro 1,923,077.

The Shareholders' meeting also took note of the results of the consolidated financial statement closed as of 31 December 2021 and approved the proposal submitted by the shareholder Pelmo87 Srl, to appoint the Board of Statutory auditors for the years 2022-2024, in the persons of:

  • - Mazza Anna Laura - President of the Board Statutory Auditors

  • - Vergnanini Riccardo - Statutory Auditor

  • - Stefania Grazia - Statutory Auditor

  • - Guerzoni Sandra - Alternate Auditor

  • - Quattrini Loris - Alternate Auditor

and to determine an annual remuneration of Euro 12,000.00 for the President of the Board of Statutory Auditors and Euro 8,000.00 for each Statutory Auditor.

The company announces that a copy of the 2021 financial statements of Medica Spa and the 2021 consolidated financial statements of the Medica Group can be consulted at the registered office, as well as on the website of Medica Spawww.medica.it, in the 'Investors / Balance Sheet' section and on the Borsa Italiana website. It should also be noted that this press release is published on the website of Medica Spawww.medica.it, in the 'Investors / Press Releases' section.

The minutes of today's shareholders' meeting will be made available within the terms of current legislation and will be available at the registered office, as well as on the website of Medica Spawww.medica.it, in the 'Investors / Shareholders' Meeting' section and on the Borsa Italiana website.

UNI CEI EN ISO 9001:2015

Capitale sociale € 4.223.250,00 i.v. - Registro Ditte/REA n° 229672 - Registro Imprese di Modena n° 01604300366 
Iscrizione Registro Nazionale Produttori A.E.E. n. IT08020000003645
Partita IVA e Codice Fiscale 01604300366 - Identification Number IT 01604300366

UNI CEI EN ISO 13485:2016

Partita IVA e Codice Fiscale 01604300366 - Identification Number IT 01604300366

Pagina 1 di 2

MEDICA S.p.A.

Via Degli Artigiani, 7 41036 MEDOLLA MODENA - ITALYTel. 0535 51159 Fax 0535 52605 e-mail:info@medica.ithome page:www.medica.itInternational:

Tel. +39 0535 51159 Fax +39 0535 52605

***

Medica Profile

Medica Group is operating since 1985 in the biomedical district of Mirandola (Italy). Development of innovative products for blood puriﬁcation has always been company's core business. Thanks to the activity of two extremely dynamic R&D groups (medical equipment, membranes and disposable), the Group competes successfully in several markets, namely:

  • Medical (dialysis, CRRT, ECCO2, Apheresis, DFPP, CHF, HIPEC, pre-transplant organ perfusion, bioregenerative medicine, gastroenterology, urodynamics, oxygen humidification).

  • Microbiological purification of water

  • Industrial automation for the biomedical sector.

R&D focus has been integrated over the years with a highly automated production systems in five different facilities, four in Italy and one in Tunisia, and two commercial entities (in US and in China).

The key success factors of the Group are:

  • extrusion of hollow fiber membranes for hemofiltration, plasmapheresis, cascade filtration, oxygen humidification, ultrafiltration and microfiltration of water

  • vertical integration, proved by the ability to manage not only the design and development of medical disposables and equipment, and the development of the automation technologies required for their production as well.

  • International recognition with significant share of export, with sales in over 60 countries.

For information:

Investor Relations Medica Giovanni Plasmati

(+39) 0535 51159giovanni.plasmati@medica.it

Euronext Growth Advisor CFO SIM S.p.A.

(+39) 02 303431ecm@cfosim.com

UNI CEI EN ISO 9001:2015

Capitale sociale € 4.223.250,00 i.v. - Registro Ditte/REA n° 229672 - Registro Imprese di Modena n° 01604300366 Iscrizione Registro Nazionale Produttori A.E.E. n. IT08020000003645

UNI CEI EN ISO 13485:2016

Partita IVA e Codice Fiscale 01604300366 - Identification Number IT 01604300366

Pagina 2 di 2

Disclaimer

Medica S.p.A. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
