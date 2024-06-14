MEDICA S.p.A. Tel. +39 0535 51159 Via Degli Artigiani, 7 Fax +39 0535 52605 41036 MEDOLLA info@medica-spa.com MODENA - ITALY www.medica-spa.com

Voluntary public tender offer for all the ordinary shares of Medica S.p.A.

launched by MavenDanc S.r.l.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MEDICA S.P.A.:

DEEMED NOT FAIR THE CONSIDERATION OF EURO 27.00 PER SHARE ON THE VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR ALL THE ORDINARY SHARES OF MEDICA S.P.A. LAUNCHED BY MAVENDANC S.R.L.

APPROVED THE ISSUER'S STATEMENT

Medolla (MO), 13th June 2024 - The Board of Directors of Medica S.p.A. ("Medica" or the "Issuer"), which was convened on 10th June 2024, approved - subject to the formal approval of the offer document by Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("Consob") - the issuer's communication ('comunicato dell'emittente') drawn up pursuant to article 103, paragraph 3 (the "Issuer's Communication"), of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended and integrated ("TUF"), and article 39 of the Regulation adopted with Consob resolution no. 11971/1999 (the "Issuers Regulation"), containing the reasoned assessment of the Board of Directors (i) on the voluntary total tender offer (the "Offer") promoted by MavenDanc S.r.L. (the "Offeror") pursuant to article 102, paragraph 1, of the TUF, and article 37 of the Issuers' Regulations, as referred to in article 16 of Medica's articles of association, on the ordinary shares of Medica traded on the Euronext Growth Milan multilateral trading system, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and (ii) on the fairness of the relevant consideration.

The Offer concerns a maximum of n. 847,650 Shares, representing 20.07% of the share capital issued by the Issuer as of today, corresponding to all the Shares in circulation other than the no. 3,375,600 Shares held by Pelmo87 S.r.l., equal to 79.93% of the Issuer's share capital as of today. The time period to adhere to the Offer will start on 1st July 2024.

As of today, Consob has communicated to the Offeror the formal approval of the Offer Document by resolution no. 23146 of 12th June 2024, which was adopted pursuant to article 102, paragraph 4, of the TUF. As a consequence, the Board of Directors' resolution of 10th June 2024 approving the Issuer's Communication has come into effect.

For the purposes of issuing the Issuer's Press Release, the Board of Directors examined the terms and conditions of the Offer and, among other things, took into consideration the opinion issued on 10th June 2024 by the Independent Director of the Issuer (the