  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Medica S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDC   IT0005460149

MEDICA S.P.A.

(MDC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:54 2023-02-06 am EST
23.30 EUR   +4.72%
12:54pMedica closes 2022 with sharply rising sales
AN
03:44aEuropeans down, German factory orders rise
AN
02:30aFutures await European lists in red
AN
News 
Most relevantAll News

Medica closes 2022 with sharply rising sales

02/06/2023 | 12:54pm EST
(Alliance News) - Medica Spa, an integrated Italian biomedical group, on Monday reported that it ended 2022 with preliminary consolidated revenues of about EUR50.9 million, up significantly from EUR43.8 million achieved in 2021.

Finally, considering the revenues from third parties for all 12 months recorded by Spindial Spa, Dialpoint Srl and Slom Srl, which amounted to about EUR18.4 million, the total value of consolidated revenues would be EUR61.5 million.

Commenting on the performance of the Medica group, the chairman, Luciano Fecondini, said, "I am satisfied with the results achieved in 2022, characterized by significant extraordinary investments, consistent with the group's vertical integration path and which will contribute significantly to future growth."

"The unfavorable macroeconomic scenario, brought about by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the continuation of the pandemic, has made the Group's organic growth path marked in previous years even more difficult, but the growth in consolidated sales in the second half of the year, excluding the contribution of the newly acquired companies, compared to the first half of the year, amounting to EUR2.3 million, the strong acceleration of the Acute & Aferesis, the significant growth of the consolidated order book, which exceeded EUR30 million as of December 31, 2022, and the positive progress of research and development activities related to ongoing projects, make me satisfied with the Group's solidity and confident and optimistic for the future," Fecondini concluded.

Medica closed Monday's session in the green by 4.7 percent at EUR23.30 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

