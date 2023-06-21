Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Medical Facilities Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DR   CA58457V5036

MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION

(DR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:18:46 2023-06-20 pm EDT
7.980 CAD   -0.87%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Greece boat disaster: Pakistan helps identify victims

06/21/2023 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Rows of families queue up for DNA tests in Pakistan - to help identify victims half a world away in Greece.

At least 82 people are now confirmed to have died off the Greek coast in last week's tragic shipwreck.

Most of them were from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan and had paid thousands of dollars to people traffickers.

Muhammad Ayub fears his brother may be among the dead.

Cradling his nephew on his lap, he says there is widespread unemployment in the area and many people want to go abroad.

The family was being tested in the hilltop town of Khuiratta, in the Pakistan-administered Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Authorities there say they know of at least 28 people who are either confirmed dead or missing in the disaster.

Another person desperate for answers is Muhammad Aslam.

He says his 26-year-old son had sent him a voice message on June 8, saying he was sitting in the ship.

"His voice told me he was worried. He sounded worried because he said some people with him had been there for months -- up to six months. There were no arrangements for water or food; they were being kept in very hot , stuffy conditions. There were no medical facilities also."

Nine suspected smugglers appeared in a Greek court on Tuesday to respond to charges that included manslaughter and migrant smuggling.

The men, all from Egypt and aged between 20 and 40 years, denied any wrongdoing.

Greece, which has come under increasing scrutiny over its response to the disaster, is still searching the sea in the wider area, though the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 444 M - -
Net income 2023 19,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 51,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,03x
Yield 2023 3,94%
Capitalization 152 M 152 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 833
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Medical Facilities Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,02 $
Average target price 7,49 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Redman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David N. T. Watson Chief Financial Officer
Michael V. Gisser Chairman
John F. Schario Chief Operating Officer
Erin Suzanne Enright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION-0.75%152
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.65%26 222
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-2.93%15 687
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES-0.86%13 034
IHH HEALTHCARE-3.54%11 268
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-10.22%9 076
