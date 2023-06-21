Greece boat disaster: Pakistan helps identify victims

At least 82 people are now confirmed to have died off the Greek coast in last week's tragic shipwreck.

Most of them were from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan and had paid thousands of dollars to people traffickers.

Muhammad Ayub fears his brother may be among the dead.

Cradling his nephew on his lap, he says there is widespread unemployment in the area and many people want to go abroad.

The family was being tested in the hilltop town of Khuiratta, in the Pakistan-administered Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Authorities there say they know of at least 28 people who are either confirmed dead or missing in the disaster.

Another person desperate for answers is Muhammad Aslam.

He says his 26-year-old son had sent him a voice message on June 8, saying he was sitting in the ship.

"His voice told me he was worried. He sounded worried because he said some people with him had been there for months -- up to six months. There were no arrangements for water or food; they were being kept in very hot , stuffy conditions. There were no medical facilities also."

Nine suspected smugglers appeared in a Greek court on Tuesday to respond to charges that included manslaughter and migrant smuggling.

The men, all from Egypt and aged between 20 and 40 years, denied any wrongdoing.

Greece, which has come under increasing scrutiny over its response to the disaster, is still searching the sea in the wider area, though the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.