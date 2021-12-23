Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Medical Facilities Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DR   CA58457V5036

MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION

(DR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Modi calls meeting of state chiefs on fighting Omicron variant

12/23/2021 | 05:11am EST
A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test swab sample from a man amidst the spread of the disease, at Chandni Chowk, in the old quarters of Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with state chiefs on Thursday on containing a possible surge of Omicron cases ahead of the festive season, as gatherings in public spaces and markets grow in size.

India has recorded 236 Omicron coronavirus cases across 16 states over the last 24 hours, the federal health ministry said, more than double from last week.

Ahead of Modi's meeting, in a second advisory issued this week, the federal government urged states to impose curbs lasting for almost a fortnight should there be a risk of an outbreak.

"The Centre has advised States and UTs (union territories) to not let their guard down and maintain their preparedness for fighting COVID19 (and its variants) in view of the new variant Omicron," the government said in a statement.

While more than half of India's adult population is fully vaccinated, hundreds of millions are still at risk. Doctors warn that if an Omicron-fuelled third wave of infections hits the country, medical facilities could be over-run very quickly.

Modi's government came under scathing criticism during the summer when India's health system was overwhelmed by a deadly second wave that killed tens of thousands of people.

Residents in the capital New Delhi scrambled for beds as oxygen supplies ran out and ambulances fell short and morgues ran out of space.

This week, authorities in New Delhi announced a partial ban on public celebrations for Christmas and New Year's Eve in a bid to prevent overcrowding.

A senior police official in Delhi said about 300-350 officers had been deployed to enforce COVID-19 protocols, mainly to crack down on crowds in market places, where shoppers have been thronging without masks.

"We have briefed our men on the ground to step up enforcement," said Deepak Yadav, deputy commissioner of police for the New Delhi district.

Other states are also urging people to follow social distancing norms.

Earlier this week, the health department in the southern state of Karnataka - among five states reporting the highest number of Omicron cases - barred churches from using roads or public places to accommodate people during mass or for other celebrations.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Additional reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo, Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

By Neha Arora


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 403 M - -
Net income 2021 27,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 212 M 212 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 833
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,81 $
Average target price 8,73 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert O. Horrar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David N. T. Watson Chief Financial Officer
Jeffery C. Lozon Chairman
John F. Schario Chief Operating Officer
Dale M. Lawr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION24.43%212
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-25.43%36 553
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-8.87%21 830
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD19.09%13 686
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED13.20%11 566
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED9.62%10 760