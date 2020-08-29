S.Korea running out of sickbeds in COVID-19 resurgence

SEOUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Korea reported more than 300
infections of the new coronavirus on Saturday, the 16th day of
three-digit rises, fanning concerns about a worsening shortage
of sickbeds amid a resurgence of COVID-19.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC)
posted 308 new cases as of midnight Friday, bringing the total
infections to 19,400, including 321 deaths from COVID-19.
After having largely curbed the first large outbreak outside
China early this year, South Korea is suffering a setback this
month after a church cluster spread to a political rally in
Seoul, attended by tens of thousands from across the country.
With the surge in the disease, hospitals in greater Seoul
had only 4.5% of their beds available for critical cases as of
Friday, down from 22% a week earlier. Some 24% of beds for all
COVID-19 patients were left, compared with 37% last week.
"Only about 15 beds are immediately available in the greater
Seoul area for patients in critical condition as there were
numerous patients who were in a serious condition and needed to
be hospitalised," said Yoon Tae-ho, director general for public
health policy at the health ministry.
"But we should have a little more room shortly because more
people are being released," he told a news briefing.
The government took the unprecedented step on Friday of
restricting eateries in the capital area, as a multitude of
outbreaks continued to erupt from churches, offices, nursing
homes and medical facilities, even after social-distancing rules
were tightened.
For a week starting on Sunday, onsite dining at restaurants,
pubs and bakeries in the Seoul area will be banned after 9 p.m.,
while coffee shops, some of which have been identified as
hotspots, are restricted to takeout and delivery.
Churches, nightclubs, gyms and most schools in the area are
already closed, and masks are mandatory in public places.
Health authorities have expressed concern, especially as
almost 16,000 intern and resident doctors have been on strike
since Aug. 21, primarily over the government's plans to boost
the number of doctors to better deal with health crises like the
coronavirus.
The Health Ministry filed a police complaint against at
least 10 doctors and extended a back-to-work order for the
doctors, who are the backbone of healthcare services in
emergency rooms and intensive care units.
The striking doctors have volunteered at temporary testing
centres to help with the outbreak, and major hospitals have
reported delays and disruptions since their walkout.
(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by William Mallard)