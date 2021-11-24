Log in
Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Featured on Seeking Alpha's CEO Interviews Podcast

11/24/2021 | 09:01am EST
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its CEO Blake Schroeder was featured on an episode of Seeking Alpha’s CEO Interviews podcast discussing the current landscape of cannabis stocks.

The November 17, 2021 episode entitled “Making Sense Of Cannabis Stocks” featured a panel of top cannabis industry leaders, including Schroeder, discussing recent pending cannabis legislation and financial news as well as the many challenges and opportunities that currently exist for businesses in the cannabis industry. Schroeder highlighted the many first-mover milestones Medical Marijuana, Inc. has achieved over the years as well as where the Company is headed. He also elaborated on his optimism for the impact of several different legislative moves that could help the cannabis industry see exponential growth within the next few years.

“It is an honor to be invited to speak on Seeking Alpha’s podcast and a pleasure to participate in such an insightful discussion with seasoned industry professionals who, like us, are also working tirelessly to ensure free access to cannabis products in the US and around the world,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO, Blake Schroeder.

According to New Frontier Data, the US is projected to reach $51 billion in legal cannabis sales by 2025. In addition, Grand View Research has reported that the global legal marijuana market size is expected to reach $70.6 billion by 2028.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.
We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE
Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:
Kathryn Brown
PR Account Director
CMW Media
P. 858-264-6600
kathryn@cmwmedia.com
www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:
P. (858) 283-4016
Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com   


