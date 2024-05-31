This year marks the publishing of our third annual Corporate Responsibility Report. As an employer, corporate citizen, and integral part of our community, we strive to create enduring value for our stakeholders- including our shareholders, tenants, employees, business partners, the environment, and the communities in which we live and work. As such, we continue to develop and improve all facets of our business, to build and maintain sustainable value. In 2023, we expanded our employee-led ESG Working Group. Since then, we have seen a direct and positive impact on commitment and progress towards our goals as a result of this group's ongoing discussions and actions. We believe collaboration across all elements of the Company drives more comprehensive solutions and raises the bar on our ability to develop and achieve sustainability goals. Through this internal collaboration, we made great strides in our environmental sustainability journey. To position the Company for future success, a key focus for the year was to mature our sustainability programs, including asset- level utility data collection, physical climate risk assessments, and green leasing practices; we aim to continuously improve these programs, within the bounds of our triple-net lease business model. This dedication is exemplified through our significant increase in executed green lease

"This last year marked MPT's 20-year anniversary. As we embark upon the company's third decade, I am confident in the solid foundation we have built and the extremely talented and engaged employee base we have assembled. With this in mind, I know we will continue to drive our corporate responsibility initiatives towards a more sustainable future."

provisions in 2023 and our enhanced recognition as a GOLD Green Lease Leader through the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Building Alliance. Furthermore, we are grateful to be recognized amongst America's most responsible and greenest companies by Newsweek. As always, this work is only possible with our most important asset, our people. In today's competitive environment, retaining qualified, skilled talent is one of our highest priorities. This can only be achieved by creating a culture that respects their values and embraces their needs. MPT promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion principles and supports innovation and career development. We remain committed to advancing our social priorities; we empower our employees through development and training programs, exceptional health and wellness benefits, and fostering a culture of inclusivity and belonging. We are honored to be selected by Modern Healthcare again as one of the best places to work in the healthcare industry. With a global footprint in an evolving regulatory environment, we recognize the need to remain compliant with various rules and regulations. We continue to monitor the evolution of policy and regulatory changes that will impact our industry.