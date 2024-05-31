Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has published its third annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report (“CRR”) offers a comprehensive view of actions MPT is taking to advance its environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance priorities. The CRR Report is located in the Responsibility section of the Company’s website www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

Edward K. Aldag, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Corporate responsibility has long been a vital component of MPT’s corporate culture and long-term value proposition. We are excited to share our 3rd annual Corporate Responsibility Report outlining various initiatives we are undertaking to make a positive difference in the communities we serve.”

MPT’s recent achievements and recognitions include:

Increased coverage of green lease provisions in existing leases.

Expanded collection and reporting of tenant emissions.

Completed CDP’s Climate Change Questionnaire for the second year in a row.

Conducted a physical climate risk analysis for our entire real estate portfolio.

Increased disclosure on human capital metrics.

Maintained an impactful charitable giving focus for 2023.

2024 “Best Places To Work” by Modern Healthcare.

2024 “America’s Most Responsible Companies” List by Newsweek.

2024 “America’s Greenest Companies” List by Newsweek.

2024 “Gold” Certification by Green Lease Leaders.

The CRR report was prepared with reference to disclosure guidance provided by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainability Accounting Standard Board (SASB).

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospital real estate with 436 facilities and approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across three continents as of March 31, 2024. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

