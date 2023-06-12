Advanced search
    MPW   US58463J3041

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.

(MPW)
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Medical Properties Trust Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 12, 2023

06/12/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("Medical Properties Trust") (NYSE: MPW) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between July 15, 2019 and February 22, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Medical Properties Trust, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/medical-properties-trust-class-action-submission-form?prid=40616&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Medical Properties Trust includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company masked the distressed state of its tenants through sale-leaseback arrangements which were essentially round-robin transactions in that they allowed debt-saddled tenants to meet their obligations in the short-term; (ii) the Company fraudulently transferred hundreds of millions of dollars in what amounted to a bailout of financially distressed tenants; (iii) the Company concealed its fraudulent transfers with fake construction projects with purportedly high capital expenses, despite the fact that the Company entered into "triple-net leases," which meant that its tenants were obligated to pay a significant portion of expenses, such as real estate taxes, insurance, and maintenance; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements, including those with respect to the Pennsylvania Properties, were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.

DEADLINE: June 12, 2023

Aggrieved Medical Properties Trust investors only have until June 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-medical-properties-trust-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-12-2023-301847615.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2023
