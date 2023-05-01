Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPW   US58463J3041

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.

(MPW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-01 pm EDT
8.590 USD   -2.05%
05:53pCommonSpirit Completes Purchase of Steward's Utah Operations
BU
05:22pMedical Properties Trust Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. - MPW
BU
04/27Medical Properties Trust : Click to view MPT's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CommonSpirit Completes Purchase of Steward's Utah Operations

05/01/2023 | 05:53pm EDT
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced the commencement of its master lease with CommonSpirit Health (“CommonSpirit”) through CommonSpirit's wholly owned subsidiary of Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado (“CHIC”), to operate five general acute care hospitals in Utah.

CommonSpirit, recognized as one of the country’s largest and most respected not-for-profit healthcare providers, becomes a top operator for MPT and furthers the Company’s long-term strategy to diversify by asset type, operator and geography.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “objectives”, “outlook”, “guidance” or other similar words, and include statements regarding our strategies, objectives, future expansion and development activities, and expected financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: (i) the economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, potential impact from health crises (like COVID-19); (ii) the ability of our tenants, operators and borrowers to satisfy their obligations under their respective contractual arrangements with us, especially as a result of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and government regulation of hospitals and healthcare providers in connection with same (as further detailed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 8, 2020); (iii) our expectations regarding annual guidance for net income and NFFO per share; (iv) our success in implementing our business strategy and our ability to identify, underwrite, finance, consummate and integrate acquisitions and investments; (v) the nature and extent of our current and future competition; (vi) macroeconomic conditions, such as a disruption of or lack of access to the capital markets or movements in currency exchange rates; (vii) our ability to obtain debt financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our ability to pursue acquisition and development opportunities and pay down, refinance, restructure or extend our indebtedness as it becomes due; (viii) increases in our borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; (ix) international, national and local economic, real estate and other market conditions, which may negatively impact, among other things, the financial condition of our tenants, lenders and institutions that hold our cash balances, and may expose us to increased risks of default by these parties; (x) factors affecting the real estate industry generally or the healthcare real estate industry in particular; (xi) our ability to maintain our status as a REIT for federal and state income tax purposes; (xii) federal and state healthcare and other regulatory requirements, as well as those in the foreign jurisdictions where we own properties; (xiii) the value of our real estate assets, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain equity or debt financing secured by our properties or on an unsecured basis; (xiv) the ability of our tenants and operators to operate profitably and generate positive cash flow, comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the our properties, to deliver high-quality services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract patients; (xv) potential environmental contingencies and other liabilities; (xvi) the risk that the expected sale of three Connecticut hospitals currently leased to Prospect does not occur; (xvii) the risk that MPT’s expected sale of its Australian portfolio does not occur; (xviii) the risk that other property sales, loan repayments, and other capital recycling transactions do not occur; and (xix) the risks and uncertainties of litigation, including our lawsuit against Viceroy Research LLC and its principals.

The risks described above are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance, including the risk factors discussed under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and as updated in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual performance or outcomes may vary materially from any forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We disclaim any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 404 M - -
Net income 2023 484 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 803 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 13,0%
Capitalization 5 247 M 5 247 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
EV / Sales 2024 9,65x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8,77 $
Average target price 11,79 $
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward K. Aldag Vice Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Richard Steven Hamner Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, EVP
Emmett E. McLean Chief Financial Officer
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
D. Paul Sparks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-21.27%5 247
WELLTOWER INC.20.85%39 316
VENTAS6.66%19 220
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-12.37%12 017
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED2.65%7 533
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-4.26%6 271
