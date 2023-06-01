MPW LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("Medical Properties Trust" or the "Company") (NYSE: MPW) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Medical Properties Trust investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 15, 2019 and February 22, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/medical-properties-trust-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=40100&wire=4

MPW investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company masked the distressed state of its tenants through sale-leaseback arrangements which were essentially round-robin transactions in that they allowed debt-saddled tenants to meet their obligations in the short-term; (ii) the Company fraudulently transferred hundreds of millions of dollars in what amounted to a bailout of financially distressed tenants; (iii) the Company concealed its fraudulent transfers with fake construction projects with purportedly high capital expenses, despite the fact that the Company entered into "triple-net leases," which meant that its tenants were obligated to pay a significant portion of expenses, such as real estate taxes, insurance, and maintenance; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements, including those with respect to the Pennsylvania Properties, were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Medical Properties Trust during the relevant time frame, you have until June 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

