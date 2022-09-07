Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPW   US58463J3041

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.

(MPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:29 2022-09-07 am EDT
14.19 USD   +0.11%
09:11aMedical Properties Trust Announces Successful Operator Transition at Watsonville Community Hospital and Sale of 11 Facilities to Prime Healthcare
BU
08/29Medical Properties Trust to Retain Stake in Springstone Health After Planned Purchase of Majority Interest by LifePoint Health
MT
08/29LifePoint Health, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an unknown majority stake in Springstone Health Opco, LLC from Medical Properties Trust, Inc..
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medical Properties Trust Announces Successful Operator Transition at Watsonville Community Hospital and Sale of 11 Facilities to Prime Healthcare

09/07/2022 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Approximately $600 Million of Incremental Liquidity Expected, Inclusive of Proceeds from Anticipated Springstone Operating Loan Repayment

Transactions Highlight Enduring Demand for Essential Hospital Real Estate

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has successfully re-leased its Watsonville Community Hospital in Watsonville, CA to Pajaro Valley Health Care District Corporation (“Pajaro”) and has sold certain facilities to Prime Healthcare (“Prime”) pursuant to a tenant purchase option.

In late August, Pajaro, a local not-for-profit organization recently created with strong community and state government financial support, acquired the operations of Watsonville Community Hospital following a relatively short bankruptcy process. As part of this transaction, MPT was repaid more than $30 million in financing it provided to allow the hospital to remain open to host tens of thousands of emergency department visits, admit thousands of patients and facilitate thousands of surgeries since the default of the original operator. The outcome of this transaction again validates MPT’s ability to underwrite hospitals with infrastructure characteristics that are appealing to multiple competent operators.

Also, in early September, MPT sold to Prime nine general acute hospitals and two related medical office buildings in California, Indiana, Nevada and Pennsylvania for net proceeds of roughly $360 million.

Proceeds from both of these transactions, as well as roughly $200 million of loan repayment proceeds expected as the result of LifePoint Health’s planned acquisition of a majority interest in Springstone in the first half of 2023, will combine to provide MPT approximately $600 million in near-term liquidity to reduce leverage and execute select accretive acquisitions. Furthermore, the impact of the Watsonville and Prime transactions is fully considered in MPT’s previously communicated per share estimates of full-year 2022 net income and normalized funds from operations.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospital real estate with roughly 435 facilities and 44,000 beds in ten countries and across four continents. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “objectives”, “outlook”, “guidance” or other similar words, and include statements regarding our strategies, objectives, future expansion and development activities, and expected financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: (i) the economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, potential impact from health crises (like COVID-19); (ii) the ability of our tenants, operators and borrowers to satisfy their obligations under their respective contractual arrangements with us, especially as a result of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and government regulation of hospitals and healthcare providers in connection with same (as further detailed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 8, 2020); (iii) our expectations regarding annual guidance for net income and NFFO per share; (iv) our success in implementing our business strategy and our ability to identify, underwrite, finance, consummate and integrate acquisitions and investments; (v) the nature and extent of our current and future competition; (vi) macroeconomic conditions, such as a disruption of or lack of access to the capital markets or movements in currency exchange rates; (vii) our ability to obtain debt financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our ability to pursue acquisition and development opportunities and pay down, refinance, restructure or extend our indebtedness as it becomes due; (viii) increases in our borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; (ix) international, national and local economic, real estate and other market conditions, which may negatively impact, among other things, the financial condition of our tenants, lenders and institutions that hold our cash balances, and may expose us to increased risks of default by these parties; (x) factors affecting the real estate industry generally or the healthcare real estate industry in particular; (xi) our ability to maintain our status as a REIT for federal and state income tax purposes; (xii) federal and state healthcare and other regulatory requirements, as well as those in the foreign jurisdictions where we own properties; (xiii) the value of our real estate assets, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain equity or debt financing secured by our properties or on an unsecured basis; (xiv) the ability of our tenants and operators to comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the our properties, to deliver high-quality services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract patients; (xv) potential environmental contingencies and other liabilities; (xvi) the risk that the expected acquisition of a majority interest in Springstone by LifePoint does not occur; and (xvii) the risk that other property sales, loan repayments, and other capital recycling transactions do not occur.

The risks described above are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance, including the risk factors discussed under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and as updated in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual performance or outcomes may vary materially from any forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We disclaim any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.
09:11aMedical Properties Trust Announces Successful Operator Transition at Watsonville Commun..
BU
08/29Medical Properties Trust to Retain Stake in Springstone Health After Planned Purchase o..
MT
08/29LifePoint Health, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an unknown majori..
CI
08/26Stifel Adjusts Medical Properties Trust's Price Target to $21 from $25, Maintains Buy R..
MT
08/18Medical Properties Trust Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.29 a Share, Payable Oct. 1..
MT
08/18Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 Per Share
BU
08/18Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on October ..
CI
08/09MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/04Barclays Cuts Medical Properties Trust's Price Target to $23 From $27, Maintains Overwe..
MT
08/03TRANSCRIPT : Medical Properties Trust, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 602 M - -
Net income 2022 1 167 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,28x
Yield 2022 8,19%
Capitalization 8 486 M 8 486 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 14,17 $
Average target price 18,62 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward K. Aldag Vice Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
R. Steven Hamner Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, EVP
Emmett E. McLean Chief Financial Officer
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
D. Paul Sparks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-40.03%8 486
WELLTOWER INC.-11.06%35 346
VENTAS-5.99%19 210
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-27.49%14 121
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED-24.24%9 053
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.8.25%7 499