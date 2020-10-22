Log in
Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.

(MPW)
  Report
News 


Medical Properties Trust, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

10/22/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s third quarter 2020 financial results. A press release with third quarter 2020 financial results will be issued before the market opens on October 29, 2020.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 844-535-3969 (U.S. and Canada) and 409-937-8903 (International); both numbers require passcode 7673146. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

A telephone and webcast replay of the call will be available beginning shortly after the call’s completion through November 12, 2020. Dial-in numbers for the replay are 855-859-2056 and 404-537-3406 for U.S. and International callers, respectively. The replay passcode for both U.S. and International callers is 7673146.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. The Company’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 223 M - -
Net income 2020 471 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 914 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 6,05%
Capitalization 9 433 M 9 433 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 21,23 $
Last Close Price 17,84 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward K. Aldag Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Emmett E. McLean COO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
R. Steven Hamner Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
D. Paul Sparks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-15.49%9 433
WELLTOWER INC.-34.32%22 413
VENTAS-28.73%15 353
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-20.48%14 755
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-29.14%6 811
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.-17.21%5 479
