Medical Properties Trust : June Investor Presentation

06/15/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Reading Hospital near London, UK

June 2021 Investor Presentation

AT THE VERY HEART OF HEALTHCARE.®

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "target", "anticipate", "believe", "objectives", "outlook", "guidance" or other similar words, and include statements regarding our strategies, objectives, future expansion and development activities, and expected financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: (i) the economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the COVID-19 pandemic, including governmental assistance to hospitals and healthcare providers, including certain of our tenants; (ii) the ability of our tenants, operators and borrowers to satisfy their obligations under their respective contractual arrangements with us, especially as a result of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and government regulation of hospitals and healthcare providers in connection with same (as further detailed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 8, 2020); (iii) our expectations regarding annual run-rate net income and NFFO per share; (iv) our success in implementing our business strategy and our ability to identify, underwrite, finance, consummate and integrate acquisitions and investments; (v) the nature and extent of our current and future competition; (vi) macroeconomic conditions, such as a disruption of or lack of access to the capital markets or movements in currency exchange rates; (vii) our ability to obtain debt financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our ability to pursue acquisition and development opportunities and pay down, refinance, restructure or extend our indebtedness as it becomes due; (viii) increases in our borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors, including the potential phasing out of LIBOR after 2021;

  1. international, national and local economic, real estate and other market conditions, which may negatively impact, among other things, the financial condition of our tenants, lenders and institutions that hold our cash balances, and may expose us to increased risks of default by these parties; (x) factors affecting the real estate industry generally or the healthcare real estate industry in particular; (xi) our ability to maintain our status as a REIT for federal and state income tax purposes; (xii) federal and state healthcare and other regulatory requirements, as well as those in the foreign jurisdictions where we own properties; (xiii) the value of our real estate assets, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain equity or debt financing secured by our properties or on an unsecured basis; (xiv) the ability of our tenants and operators to comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the our properties, to deliver high-quality services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract patients; (xv) potential environmental contingencies and other liabilities; and (xvi) the closing of the Priory sale-leaseback transaction.

The risks described above are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance, including the risk factors discussed under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and as updated in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual performance or outcomes may vary materially from any forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We disclaim any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made.

MPT AT THE VERY HEART OF HEALTHCARE

EXCLUSIVE FOCUS ON HOSPITALS SUCH AS:

  • General Acute Care
  • Inpatient Rehabilitation
  • Behavioral Health
  • 2019 National Health Expenditures

("NHE") represented 17.7% of GDP.

  • Hospital Care expenditures of $1.2 trillion represented 31% of NHE and 5.6% of GDP.

2019 U.S. NATIONAL HEALTH EXPENDITURES

28.8%31.4%

Other

$3.8

Hospital Care

4.5%

Trillion

Nursing Care Facilities

and CCRCs 5.3%

20.3%

Investment

9.7%

(Research,

Physician & Clinical Services

Structures and

Equipment) Retail Prescription

Drugs

Source: CMS.gov National Health Expenditure Data and American Hospital Association

4

MPT AT THE VERY HEART OF HEALTHCARE

2nd largest in the world

Non-Government Owner of Hospitals

Total Pro Forma Gross Assets1

$21.4 Billion

5

1 Pro forma portfolio as of March 31, 2021, as adjusted for subsequent events

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medical Properties Trust Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 13:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 487 M - -
Net income 2021 676 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 281 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 5,09%
Capitalization 12 921 M 12 921 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 24,07 $
Last Close Price 21,97 $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,56%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward K. Aldag Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
R. Steven Hamner Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Emmett E. McLean COO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
D. Paul Sparks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.0.83%12 921
WELLTOWER INC.25.67%33 907
VENTAS, INC.20.23%22 117
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.16.77%19 024
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.4.05%8 894
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.7.19%6 460