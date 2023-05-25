Advanced search
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.

(MPW)
03:00:50 2023-05-25 pm EDT
7.635 USD   -3.11%
02:30pROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MPW
NE
06:10aMedical Properties Trust Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:46aMpw Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
PR
ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MPW

05/25/2023 | 02:30pm EDT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("MPT") (NYSE: MPW) between July 15, 2019 and February 22, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 12, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased MPT securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the MPT class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=12794 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 12, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company masked the distressed state of its tenants through sale-leaseback arrangements which were essentially round-robin transactions in that they allowed debt-saddled tenants to meet their obligations in the short-term; (2) the Company fraudulently transferred hundreds of millions of dollars in what amounted to a bailout of financially distressed tenants; (3) the Company concealed its fraudulent transfers with fake construction projects with purportedly high capital expenses, despite the fact that the Company entered into "triple-net leases," which meant that its tenants were obligated to pay a significant portion of expenses, such as real estate taxes, insurance, and maintenance; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements, including those with respect to the Pennsylvania Properties, were materially false and misleading at the time they were made. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the MPT class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=12794 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167468


© Newsfilecorp 2023
fermer