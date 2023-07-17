Medicalgorithmics, a medtech company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, has signed a letter of intent with Cardiologix for the delivery of its PocketECG IV system for detecting heart arrhythmias in the US market. It is planned that the Polish technology company will provide heart monitoring devices along with an artificial intelligence diagnostic system for cardiac diagnostics.

Medicalgorithmics' new growth strategy, which focuses on offering products and services without exclusive partnerships, starts bearing fruits. In the signed letter of intent, Cardiologix expressed its interest in acquiring the complete cardiac arrhythmia solution offered by Medicalgorithmics, including the software with AI algorithms for ECG data analysis and a minimum of 200 devices.

"Having signed a letter of intent with Cardiologix, we prove our readiness to deliver our solutions to new customers in the US. Cardiologix is poised to become our first comprehensive partner in the US market, specializing in heart arrhythmia diagnostics, without exclusivity. I am confident that this step will pave the way for further opportunities, allowing us to build a network of technologically advanced entities cooperating with us in the field of cardiac diagnostics, in line with our new growth strategy." - said Jarosław Jerzakowski, Chief Commercial Officer at Medicalgorithmics.

From 2015 until February 2023, Medicalgorithmics exclusively sold its devices and software in the US market through Medi-Lynx. The Polish company continues this partnership, however, it has simultaneously opened up to new customers in the American market.

Cardiologix is an American medical company, currently seeking Independent Diagnostic and Testing Facility (IDTF) status, enabling it to conduct diagnostic tests on behalf of hospitals.

In June 2023, Medicalgorithmics announced a collaboration with dms-service, a leading US provider of cardiac monitoring equipment, involving the integration of the Polish company's software with dms-service devices. This marks the first instance where Medicalgorithmics provides selected elements of the PocketECG ecosystem to a client, rather than the entire solution.