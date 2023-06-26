"Puls Biznesu," the leading business newspaper in Poland, reports on the new development strategy of Medicalgorithmics. The newspaper underscores that the company's key objective until 2026 is to transform its business model from a provider of the closed PocketECG ecosystem into a company offering cutting-edge AI-based solutionsfor cardiac disease diagnostics.

Jarosław Jerzakowski, a member of Medicalgorithmics' management board, explains:

"We have always operated as an IT company, developing software and algorithmic solutions for cardiac diagnostics. Until now, we integrated our software with our proprietary device. However, we firmly believe that the potential of our software is immense. With the sale of our distribution company in the USA, we are no longer bound by exclusivity agreements. Thus, we seek to establish collaborations with new companies that can utilize our software for data analysis derived from various diagnostic devices. We will be focusing on introducing new AI-powered solutions in the years ahead."

"Puls Biznesu" newspaper highlights the transformative impact of VCAST, a technology being developed by Medicalgorithmics' subsidiary: Kardiolytics. VCAST is poised to revolutionize the diagnosis of coronary artery disease by enabling the assessment of coronary artery conditions based on the analysis of heart tomography results using Medicalgorithmics' AI system.

Please click the link to read the full article: https://www.pb.pl/medicalgorithmics-uwolni-swoje-oprogramowanie-1188855