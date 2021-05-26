Log in
Medicalgorithmics S A : Prezentacja wynikowa za 1Q 2021 r.

05/26/2021
Investor presentation 1Q21.

May 2021

Disclaimer.

This presentation (the "Presentation") was prepared by MEDICALgorithmics SA (the "Company") with due care; however, it may contain certain inconsistencies or omissions. The Presentation does not contain a complete or thorough financial analysis of the Company and does not present its standing or prospects in a comprehensive or in-depth manner. Therefore, anyone who intends to make an investment decision with respect to the Company should rely on information disclosed in the official filings of the Company, published in accordance with the laws applicable to the Company. This Presentation was prepared for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or to sell any financial instruments.

The Presentation may contain 'forwardlooking statements'. However, such statements should not be treated as assurances, forecast or projections of expected future results of the Company. Any statements concerning expectations of future financial results should not be understood as guarantees that such results will actually be achieved in future. The expectations of the Management Board are based on their current knowledge and depend on many factors from which the actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from the results presented in this document. Many of these factors are beyond the awareness and control of the Company or the Company's ability to foresee them. The Presentation and forwardlooking statements were based solely on the information at hand on the date the Presentation was prepared.

Neither the Company, nor its directors, officers, advisors, nor representatives of any such persons are liable on account of any reason resulting from the use of this Presentation. Additionally, no information contained in this Presentation constitutes any representation or warranty of the Company, its officers or directors, advisors or representatives of any of the above persons.

All rights reserved © MEDICALGORITHMICS S.A. 2021

1Q 2021 Results | 2

Presenting today.

Marek

Dziubiński, PhD

CEO, CTO

Previously at:

Aud-X Team, Waveformatic, Houpert Digital Audio

Education:

University of Warsaw (Msc); Gdansk University of Technology (PhD).

Founder of the Company. Since June 2005 (with intervals) President of the Management Board and CTO (Chief Technology Officer) at Medicalgorithmics S.A.

Maksymilian Sztandera

CFO

Previously at:

KPMG, AIG/Lincoln,

Novum, VGD

Education:

University of Economics in Poznan; chartered auditor.

Company's Deputy CFO in September 2014 and has been its CFO since August 2015

Peter

Pellerito

CEO, MediLynx

Previously at:

Siemens, ImaCor Inc, ONI, GE and Phillips

Education:

University Downstate Medical Wharton Executive Business School

GE: Black Belt Six Sigma- certified,

CEO of MediLynx since November 2018.

30 years of expierence in Medical Devices, Diagnostic, & Cardiovascular industry

Marcin

Gołębicki

appointed for CEO

Previously at:

Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical (SJM), Abbott and Philips

Education:

Harvard University, Minnesota University and Indiana University

Medicalgorithmics SB member since 2019, appointed for CEO position from June 16 2021

25 years of expierence in Medical Devices, Diagnostic, & Cardiovascular industry

1Q 2021 Results | 3

Presentation Plan.

Financial Results 1Q21

Group Development

Innovation Roadmap

Q&A

1Q 2021 Results | 4

Revenue.

Number of claims decreased by 4%

Q/Q and remained flat Y/Y

Average reimbursement rates paid

by insurers (in USD) were higher in

31,4

Revenue

M PLN

+14% Q/Q

27,5

1Q20 vs 4Q20 due to better

product mix and lower Y/Y due to

changes in business model

Out of US revenues up by 66% Q/Q

(services up 14% Q/Q, devices sales

up by 1888% Q/Q) and up by 52%

Y/Y (services up 50% Y/Y, devices

sales up by 39% Y/Y)

1Q21 4Q20

21 22

Claims submitted to insurers

'000

-4% Q/Q

1Q21 4Q20

1Q 2021 Results | 5

Disclaimer

Medicalgorithmics SA published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 18:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
