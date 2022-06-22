Medicenna Therapeutics : 2022 Annual Financial Statements

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of March 31, 2022 and 2021 and their financial performance and their cash flows for the years then ended in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Substantial Doubt About the Company's Ability to Continue as a Going Concern
The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has a net capital deficiency and cash outflows from operating activities that raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.
Basis for Opinion
These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud.The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting
principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants
Oakville, Canada
June 21, 2022
We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020.
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
To the Shareholders and Directors of
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.
Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements
We have audited the consolidated statements of operations, cash flows and changes in shareholders' equity of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (the "Company") for the year ended March 31, 2020, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the results of the Company's operations and its cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2020 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board .
Basis for Opinion
These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and performthe audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatements of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
We served as the Company's auditor from2014 to 2020.
/s/ DAVIDSON & COMPANY LLP
Vancouver, Canada
Chartered Professional Accountants
June 21, 2022
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share and per share amounts)
as at
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 2d)
20,535
30,375
Marketable securities (Note 2d)
-
10,010
Prepaids and deposits
1,548
1,354
Other receivables (Note 7)
1,308
410
23,391
42,149
Intangible assets (Note 13)
65
71
Right-of-use assets
-
32
23,456
42,252
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)
2,621
4,073
Lease liability
-
34
2,621
4,107
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares (Note 9)
83,671
79,587
Contributed surplus (Notes 10 and 11)
7,926
6,680
Accumulated other comprehensive income
171
234
Deficit
(70,933)
(48,356)
20,835
38,145
23,456
42,252
Nature of business and going concern (Note 1)
Approved by the Board
/s/ Albert Beraldo
Director
/s/ Karen Dawes
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated financial statements.
