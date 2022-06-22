Log in
    MDNA   CA58490H1073

MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS CORP.

(MDNA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-06-21 pm EDT
1.110 CAD   +3.74%
07:38aMedicenna Reports Net Loss or $0.42 Per Share For FY 2022
MT
07:35aMEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS : 2022 Annual Information Form
PU
07:35aMEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS : 2022 Annual Financial Statements
PU
Medicenna Therapeutics : 2022 Annual Financial Statements

06/22/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Consolidated financial statements of

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the years ended March 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of March 31, 2022 and 2021 and their financial performance and their cash flows for the years then ended in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Substantial Doubt About the Company's Ability to Continue as a Going Concern

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has a net capital deficiency and cash outflows from operating activities that raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud.The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

PwC Centre, 354 Davis Road, Suite 600, Oakville, Ontario, Canada L6J 0C5

T: +1 905 815 6300, F: +1 905 815 6499

"PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership.

principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants

Oakville, Canada

June 21, 2022

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020.

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Shareholders and Directors of

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements

We have audited the consolidated statements of operations, cash flows and changes in shareholders' equity of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (the "Company") for the year ended March 31, 2020, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the results of the Company's operations and its cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2020 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board .

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and performthe audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatements of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.

We served as the Company's auditor from2014 to 2020.

/s/ DAVIDSON & COMPANY LLP

Vancouver, Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants

June 21, 2022

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

as at

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 2d)

20,535

30,375

Marketable securities (Note 2d)

-

10,010

Prepaids and deposits

1,548

1,354

Other receivables (Note 7)

1,308

410

23,391

42,149

Intangible assets (Note 13)

65

71

Right-of-use assets

-

32

23,456

42,252

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)

2,621

4,073

Lease liability

-

34

2,621

4,107

Shareholders' Equity

Common shares (Note 9)

83,671

79,587

Contributed surplus (Notes 10 and 11)

7,926

6,680

Accumulated other comprehensive income

171

234

Deficit

(70,933)

(48,356)

20,835

38,145

23,456

42,252

Nature of business and going concern (Note 1)

Approved by the Board

/s/ Albert Beraldo

Director

/s/ Karen Dawes

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated financial statements.

1

Disclaimer

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 11:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
