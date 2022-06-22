Medicenna Therapeutics : 2022 Annual Information Form

is presented as at and for the year ended March 31, 2022

Unless otherwise indicated, all information in the Annual Information Form

INTRODUCTION AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this Annual Information Form (this "AIF") is stated as at March 31, 2022, unless otherwise indicated.

All references in this AIF to the "Company", "Medicenna", "we", "us", or "our" and similar expressions refer to Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. and the subsidiaries through which it conducts its business, unless otherwise indicated.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

This AIF contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations or assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, operational results and other future conditions of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained herein other than statements of historical fact regarding the prospects of the Company's industry or its prospects, plans, financial position or business strategy may constitute forward-looking statements and can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words, such as "plan", "expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimate", "forecast", "contemplate", "intend", "anticipate", or "believe" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "shall" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward- looking statements will not be achieved. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, as applicable, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in this AIF.

Forward-looking statements in this AIF include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:

the lack of product revenue and inability to continue operations and research and development without sufficient funding;

the Company's requirements for, and its ability to obtain, future funding on favourable terms or at all;

the Company's history of losses and expectations of future losses;

the Company's inability to complete development of or the inability to commercialize the Company's product candidates, which are in the early stages of development;

the expense, length, and uncertainty of clinical drug development programs;

the inability to achieve publicly announced milestones according to schedule, or at all;

