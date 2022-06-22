Medicenna Therapeutics : 2022 Annual Managements Discussion & Analysis

Management's Discussion and Analysis For the Year Ended March 31, 2022 DATE OF REPORT: June 21, 2022

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared as at June 21, 2022 for the year ended March 31, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. for the year ended March 31, 2022 (the "Annual Financial Statements"). The audited consolidated financial statements and related notes of Medicenna were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Our IFRS accounting policies are set out in note 2 of the Annual Financial Statements and all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. All references in this MD&A to "the Company", "Medicenna", "we", "us", or "our" and similar expressions refer to Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. and the subsidiaries through which it conducts its business, unless otherwise indicated. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This MD&A contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations or assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, operational results and other future conditions of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained herein other than statements of historical fact regarding the prospects of the Company's industry or its prospects, plans, financial position or business strategy may constitute forward-looking statements and can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words, such as "plan", "expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimate", "forecast", "contemplate", "intend", "anticipate", or "believe" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "shall" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, as applicable, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, the risks described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in this MD&A. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A include, but are not limited to: the lack of product revenue and inability to continue operations and research and development without sufficient funding;

the Company's requirements for, and our ability to obtain, future funding on favourable terms or at all;

the Company's history of losses and expectations of future losses;

the Company's inability to complete development of or the inability to commercialize the Company's product candidates, which are in the early stages of development;

the expense, length, and uncertainty of clinical drug development programs;

the inability to achieve publicly announced milestones according to schedule, or at all;

the risk that competitors may develop and market products that are more effective that the Company's product candidates or that the products developed by competitors may render the Company's product candidates obsolete or uncompetitive; 2

the Company's inability to secure a partnership for MDNA55;

the costs and uncertainty associated with extensive government regulation;

the potential negative results from clinical trials or studies, or adverse safety events involving the targets of the Company's products;

the risk of product liability claims;

the Company's inability to enroll subjects in clinical trials or complete clinical trials on a timely basis

the failure of our product candidates to receive the marketing approval or market acceptance necessary for commercial success;

the potential for environmental exposure to hazardous or radioactive materials that are used in the Company's discovery and development process;

the disruption in the availability of key components for ongoing clinical studies that could delay clinical studies, product testing, and regulatory approval of the Company's product candidates

the Company's reliance on third parties for the planning, conduct, and monitoring of preclinical and clinical trials;

the Company's reliance on contract manufacturers over whom the Company has limited control;

the loss of license rights due to breach of license agreements;

the conditions and restrictions of the CPRIT agreement;

the ability to protect the Company's intellectual property and proprietary technology;

the potential involvement in intellectual property litigation;

the risk that third-parties to whom we rely for product development may not adequately protect the Company's trade secrets;

third-parties to whom we rely for product development may not adequately protect the Company's trade secrets; the risk of product liability claims;

the limitations surrounding intellectual property rights

the volatility in the price of our Common Shares

the dilution of investor's voting power and reductions in earnings per share owing to future issuances of equity or the conversion of securities into Common Shares;

the fact that future profits will likely be used for the continued growth of the Company's business and not for the payment of dividends

the Company's treatment as a passive foreign investment company and potential adverse U.S. federal income tax consequences associated with such treatment;

the difficulty United States investors may face in bringing actions against the Company for violations of U.S. federal or state securities laws and challenges in enforcing the judgments of U.S. courts against the Company and its directors and executive officers;

the Company's status as a foreign private issuer under applicable U.S. securities laws;

the Company could lose its s status as a foreign private issuer;

the ability of the Company's significant shareholders to assert a material influence over the Company's operations and governance;

the adverse impact of factors outside our control, such as global health pandemics, natural disasters, geopolitical conflict and macroeconomic challenges;

the Company's ability to successfully manage its growth;

the failure of any acquired business, product, service, or alliance to yield expected benefits

the Company's dependence upon certain key personnel, the loss of whom could adversely affect our ability to achieve our business objectives;

changes in government regulations that could impact our business and operations;

failure to comply with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the Canadian Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act and other global corruption and anti-bribery laws;

anti-bribery laws; a failure to comply with healthcare laws;

foreign currency exchange risks relating to the relative value of the United States dollar;

the failure of our disclosure controls and procedures to detect all errors or prevent all incidences of fraud;

the failure to maintain an effective system of internal controls;

the vulnerability of the computer and information systems of the Company, its consultants and contractors, and third-parties on which the Company relies, to security breaches or failure; and 3

the pursuit of opportunities for further research and development or additional business opportunities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information in this MD&A does not include a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts to mitigate it and the ongoing and developing indirect global and regional economic impacts. The Company continues to experience uncertainty related to the on-goingCOVID-19 pandemic. The spread of COVID-19 and global measures to contain it and its variants, have had, and are anticipated to continue to have an impact on the Company, however it is challenging to quantify the potential future magnitude of such impact at this time. The Company is regularly assessing the situation and remains in contact with its partners, clinical sites and investigators, contract research organizations, contract development and manufacturing organizations and suppliers to assess any impacts and risks. The Company believes that ongoing COVID-19 restrictions could impact the planned clinical development timelines of the MDNA11 Phase 1/2a clinical trial including patient recruitment although the Company is not aware of any delays at this time. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made Although the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are based upon what the Company's management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates only as of the date of this MD&A and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates as of any subsequent date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by securities laws. COMPANY OVERVIEW The Company's principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Superkines and Empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer, inflammation and immune-mediated diseases. Medicenna has five wholly owned subsidiaries, Medicenna Therapeutics Inc. (British Columbia), Medicenna Biopharma Inc. (Delaware), Medicenna Biopharma Inc. (British Columbia), Medicenna Australia PTY Ltd (Australia) ("MAL") and Medicenna Therapeutics UK Limited ("MTU"). On November 13, 2017, Medicenna continued under the Canada Business Corporations Act. On August 24, 2020, Medicenna began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "MDNA". On March 30, 2021, the Company set up it's wholly owned subsidiary MAL and on April 15, 2021 the Company set up its wholly owned subsidiary MTU Medicenna is an immunotherapy company developing novel, highly selective versions of interleukin-2 ("IL- 2"), interleukin-4("IL-4") and interleukin-13("IL-13") tunable cytokines, called "Superkines". These Superkines can be developed either on their own as short or long-acting therapeutics or fused with cell killing proteins in order to generate Empowered Superkines that precisely deliver potent payloads to cancer cells without harming adjacent healthy cells. Superkines can also be fused with a large variety of proteins, antibodies and even other Superkines in order to incorporate two synergistic therapeutic activities into one molecule, creating novel Bi-FunctionalSuperKine ImmunoTherapiesreferred to by Medicenna as BiSKITsTM. Medicenna's mission is to become the leader in the development and commercialization of Superkines, Empowered Superkines and BiSKITs for the treatment of a broad range of cancers and other diseases. The Company seeks to achieve its goals by drawing on its expertise, and that of world-class collaborators 4