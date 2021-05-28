Medicenna Therapeutics : 2021 Annual Financial Statements

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of March 31, 2021 and the related consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the year then ended, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of March 31, 2021 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audit of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.

/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants

Oakville, Canada

May 27, 2021

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

PwC Centre, 354 Davis Road, Suite 600, Oakville, Ontario, Canada L6J 0C5

T: +1 905 815 6300, F: +1 905 815 6499