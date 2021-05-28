Log in
    MDNA   CA58490H1073

MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS CORP.

(MDNA)
Medicenna Therapeutics : 2021 Annual Financial Statements

05/28/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
Consolidated financial statements of

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of March 31, 2021 and the related consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the year then ended, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of March 31, 2021 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audit of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.

/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants

Oakville, Canada

May 27, 2021

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

PwC Centre, 354 Davis Road, Suite 600, Oakville, Ontario, Canada L6J 0C5

T: +1 905 815 6300, F: +1 905 815 6499

"PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership.

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Shareholders and Directors of

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (the "Company"), as of March 31, 2020, and the related consolidated statements of operations, cash flows and changes in shareholders' equity for the year ended March 31, 2020, and the related notes and schedules (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of March 31, 2020 and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2020 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatements of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.

/s/ DAVIDSON & COMPANY LLP

Vancouver, Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants

May 14, 2020

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

as at

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 2d)

30,375

22,698

Marketable securities (Note 2d)

10,010

15,003

Prepaids and deposits

1,354

94

Other receivables

410

57

42,149

37,852

Intangible assets (Note 13)

71

76

Right-of-use assets (Note 7)

32

68

42,252

37,996

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)

4,073

1,780

Current portion of lease liability (Note 7)

34

35

4,107

1,815

Lease liability (Note 7)

-

32

4,107

1,847

Shareholders' Equity

Common shares (Note 9)

79,587

56,578

Contributed surplus (Notes 10 and 11)

6,680

10,390

Accumulated other comprehensive income

234

248

Deficit

(48,356)

(31,067)

38,145

36,149

42,252

37,996

Approved by the Board

/s/ Albert Beraldo

Director

/s/ Chandra Panchal

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated financial statements.

1

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

Year ended

Year ended

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

Operating expenses

$

$

6,525

General and administration (Note 16)

2,375

Research and development (Note 16)

10,870

5,870

Total operating expenses

17,395

8,245

Finance income (Note 2d)

(314)

(7)

Foreign exchange loss

208

39

(106)

32

Net loss for the year

(17,289)

(8,277)

Cumulative translation adjustment

(14)

91

Comprehensive loss for the year

(17,303)

(8,186)

Basic and diluted loss per share for the year

(0.35)

(0.26)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

(Note 9)

49,661,776

31,899,640

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated financial statements.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 17:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
