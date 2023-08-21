MNOV: Expecting Data for MN-166 in GBM and Chlorine Gas-Induced Lung Injury…

MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) recently filed form 10-Q with financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The company has a large number of indications for its two lead development compounds, and we anticipate data for two of those programs in the near term. Part 2 of a Phase 2 clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in glioblastoma (GBM) was fully enrolled as of January 2023. Since there is a six-month treatment period, we anticipate data from that study will be forthcoming. In addition, now that the contract with BARDA has expired regarding MN-166 as a medical countermeasure against chlorine gas-induced lung injury, we anticipate the results of those studies being announced in the near term.

Based on our probability adjusted DCF model that takes into account potential future revenues from MN-166 in ALS, progressive MS, addiction, and as an MCM; and MN-001 in NAFLD, MNOV is valued at $26.00/share. This model is highly dependent upon continued clinical success of the company's assets and will be adjusted accordingly based upon future clinical results.

WHAT'S NEW

Business Update

Data Expected for MN-166 in GBM

In January 2023, MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) announced that the Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in combination with temozolomide (TMZ) for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) was fully enrolled (NCT03782415). This is a two-part trial taking place at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Part 1 of the trial evaluated the safety and tolerability of MN-166 in combination with TMZ and determined the optimal dose of MN-166 to use in Part 2 of the study. In August 2021, MediciNova announced completion of a safety review of Part 1 of the trial, which enrolled 15 subjects. There were no concerning safety signals observed in Part 1 and there were no serious adverse events related to MN-166. Five out of 15 subjects completed cycle 6 without disease progression, i.e. 33% of subjects were progression-free at 6 months. Part 2 will evaluate the efficacy of MN-166 and TMZ as measured by the proportion of subjects who are progression-free at 6 months. Additional outcome measures will include overall survival, response rate, and median six-month progression- free survival.

In February 2023, MediciNova announced the presentation of new data regarding tumor tissue analysis and clinical outcome from Part 1 of the study (the dose ranging portion of the trial). The tumor tissues were analyzed to determine potential predictors of tumor response to MN-166 and TMZ combination therapy. Study participants were divided into two groups: non-responders (disease progression within five months of receiving MN-166/TMZ) and responders (no disease progression for five months after receiving MN-166/TMZ). The data showed that responders had a lower percentage of CD3+ T cells than non-responders (P<0.05). In addition, CD74 expression was also lower in the responders compared to the non-responders (P=0.06). The best predictor for tumor progression for five months in recurrent GBM patients was CD3 expression.

The use of MN-166 in GBM is based on a proteomic profiling study of GBM samples from 30 GBM patients which was presented at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting (McDonald et al). The results showed that macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF) was expressed in "poor responders" (e.g., those that lived < 1 year). MIF is an inflammatory-related cytokine that is secreted by cancer stem cells. The researchers then examined an additional 168 GBM samples and found co-expression of MIF and its receptor CD74 in 57% of the samples. In addition, co-expression of MIF and CD74 was significantly associated with poor survival. These results point to MIF being a suitable target for GBM treatment. MN-166 is an inhibitor of MIF (Choet al., 2010).

An in vivo study was previously performed using RN1 GBM cells, which were intracranially injected into the brains of mice followed by no treatment or a combination of TMZ and MN-166 at two different concentrations. Results showed that mice treated with the combination of TMZ and MN-166 had significantly enhanced survival (median overall survival 114 days vs. 100.5 days, P=0.005) with suppression of MIF and CD74 expression also noted.

On August 17, 2023, MediciNova announced that an abstract regarding tumor tissue analysis data from a clinical trial of MN-166 has been selected for a poster presentation at the 28th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), which is being held November 15-19, 2023. The title of the presentation is: "Immunohistochemistry evaluation on pre-treatment tumor tissue predicts treatment response to MN-166 (ibudilast) and Temozolomide combination therapy in glioblastoma patients".

Glioblastoma (GBM) is a primary malignant brain tumor that is complex and difficult to treat. The five-year survival rate for glioblastoma patients is only 6.9%, and the average length of survival is estimated to be only 8 months (National Brain Tumor Society). Despite available treatments including surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, survival rates and mortality statistics for GBM have been virtually unchanged for decades. There have only been a few drugs ever approved by the FDA specifically for the treatment of glioblastoma, and none of these treatments have succeeded in significantly extending survival beyond a few extra months. As such, there is a great unmet medical need for better treatments for GBM.