Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MediciNova, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNOV

MEDICINOVA, INC.

(MNOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MediciNova Receives Gene Therapy Milestone Payments

04/22/2021 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has received two milestone payments under MediciNova’s assignment agreement with Genzyme Corporation, a subsidiary of Sanofi. The milestone payments, which total $4 million, are a result of the successful achievement of two clinical development milestones for a gene therapy product based on AAV (adeno-associated virus) vector technology that is covered under the assignment agreement.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a publicly-traded biopharmaceutical company founded upon developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs with a primary commercial focus on the U.S. market. MediciNova's current strategy is to focus on MN-166 (ibudilast) for neurological disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM), progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), substance dependence (e.g., alcohol use disorder, methamphetamine dependence, opioid dependence) and glioblastoma (GBM), as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19, and MN-001 (tipelukast) for fibrotic diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). MediciNova’s pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine) and MN-029 (denibulin). For more information on MediciNova, Inc., please visit www.medicinova.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future development and efficacy of MN-166, MN-001, MN-221, and MN-029. These forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by, or otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "can," "could," "may," "will," "would," “considering,” “planning” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks of obtaining future partner or grant funding for development of MN-166, MN-001, MN-221, and MN-029 and risks of raising sufficient capital when needed to fund MediciNova's operations and contribution to clinical development, risks and uncertainties inherent to the development of formulations as well as the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, including the potential cost, expected timing and risks associated with clinical trials designed to meet FDA guidance and the viability of further development considering these factors, product development and commercialization risks, the uncertainty of whether the results of clinical trials will be predictive of results in later stages of product development, the risk of delays or failure to obtain or maintain regulatory approval, risks associated with the reliance on third parties to sponsor and fund clinical trials, risks regarding intellectual property rights in product candidates and the ability to defend and enforce such intellectual property rights, the risk of failure of the third parties upon whom MediciNova relies to conduct its clinical trials and manufacture its product candidates to perform as expected, the risk of increased cost and delays due to delays in the commencement, enrollment, completion or analysis of clinical trials or significant issues regarding the adequacy of clinical trial designs or the execution of clinical trials, and the timing of expected filings with the regulatory authorities, MediciNova's collaborations with third parties, the availability of funds to complete product development plans and MediciNova's ability to obtain third party funding for programs and raise sufficient capital when needed, and the other risks and uncertainties described in MediciNova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. MediciNova disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Geoff O'Brien
Vice President
MediciNova, Inc.
info@medicinova.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about MEDICINOVA, INC.
06:30aMediciNova Receives Gene Therapy Milestone Payments
GL
04/19MediciNova to Participate in the B. Riley Neuroscience Conference
GL
04/15MediciNova to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference
GL
03/10AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Mnov, om, avid
MT
03/10US Stocks Rise as Inflation Jitters Fade; Dow Sets Latest Record
MT
03/10CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rise as Inflation Jitters Fade; Dow Sets Latest Record
MT
03/10Wall Street Rises Midday With Dow Heading for Record Close as Tame Inflation ..
MT
03/10MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Rises Midday as Tame Inflation Pushes Yields Down
MT
03/10MEDICINOVA  : Maxim Starts MediciNova at Buy With $15 Price Target
MT
03/10MEDICINOVA  : Announces Partnership with BARDA to Develop MN-166 as a Medical Co..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9,88 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,17 M - -
Net cash 2021 68,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 219 M 219 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart MEDICINOVA, INC.
Duration : Period :
MediciNova, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDICINOVA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,50 $
Last Close Price 4,50 $
Spread / Highest target 489%
Spread / Average Target 289%
Spread / Lowest Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yuichi Iwaki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward C. Stepanow Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Himawan Chairman
Kazuko Matsuda Director & Chief Medical Officer
Hideki Nagao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDICINOVA, INC.-16.54%219
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.94%83 576
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.02%56 879
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.5.00%53 195
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.41%52 747
BIONTECH SE98.48%39 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ