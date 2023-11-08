EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
