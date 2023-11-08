EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



08.11.2023 / 15:16 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024

Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024

Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/



