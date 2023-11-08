EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08.11.2023 / 15:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2024
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2024
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

Language: English
Company: MediClin AG
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany
Internet: www.mediclin.de

 
